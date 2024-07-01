Encosta House / SIA arquitectura

+ 28

Houses • Carvalhal, Portugal Architects: SIA arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 571 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Coordination: Ana Cravinho, Inês Cordovil, Sofia Pinto Basto

Collaborators: Ana Rita Martins, Matija Peric

Engineering: Prodetail

Landscape: Greengest

Construction: ECM Engenharia e Construção, Lda

Gardens: Olhó Rosmaninho

City: Carvalhal

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. In a territory occupied by the proximity of other lots, the terrain is protected by materializing its boundary. The landscape is contained within the lot, keeping the beach underfoot. The compression of the dune, between the walls, transforms the terrain into an inhabited house.

The house is the boundary, the gesture that frames the view. Against the fragmented program, there is a desire for a unifying design. The rhythm of the volumes, almost blind, constructs the periphery. Each unit, room, patio, is a secret place of rest.

The private spaces are completed and amplified in the exterior. The living room extends into the sand, under the shade, prolonging itself.