World
Encosta House / SIA arquitectura

Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 2 of 33Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 3 of 33Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 4 of 33Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 5 of 33Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Carvalhal, Portugal
  • Architects: SIA arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  571
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Coordination: Ana Cravinho, Inês Cordovil, Sofia Pinto Basto
  • Collaborators: Ana Rita Martins, Matija Peric
  • Engineering: Prodetail
  • Landscape: Greengest
  • Construction: ECM Engenharia e Construção, Lda
  • Gardens: Olhó Rosmaninho
  • City: Carvalhal
  • Country: Portugal
Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 7 of 33
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. In a territory occupied by the proximity of other lots, the terrain is protected by materializing its boundary. The landscape is contained within the lot, keeping the beach underfoot. The compression of the dune, between the walls, transforms the terrain into an inhabited house.

Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 8 of 33
© Francisco Nogueira

The house is the boundary, the gesture that frames the view. Against the fragmented program, there is a desire for a unifying design. The rhythm of the volumes, almost blind, constructs the periphery. Each unit, room, patio, is a secret place of rest.

Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 10 of 33
© Francisco Nogueira
Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 30 of 33
Section
Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 5 of 33
© Francisco Nogueira
Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 9 of 33
© Francisco Nogueira
Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 28 of 33
Planta baixa
Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 4 of 33
© Francisco Nogueira

The private spaces are completed and amplified in the exterior. The living room extends into the sand, under the shade, prolonging itself.

Encosta House / SIA arquitectura - Image 6 of 33
© Francisco Nogueira

