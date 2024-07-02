Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. St. Ives House / Common Office

St. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, WindowsSt. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, LightingSt. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WindowsSt. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopSt. Ives House / Common Office - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Saint Ives, Australia
  • Lead Team: Rob Meyerson, Will McKee, Manuel Hankoo
  • Landscape Architect: Edwina Stuart
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Martin Peacock
  • City: Saint Ives
  • Country: Australia
St. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Dave Wheeler

Text description provided by the architects. The project resists the temptation to conform to a street presentation of private domestic architecture. Rather, the architecture favors a language of the civic and deploys motifs such as a faux colonnade, plain double-story volumes, and a cantilevered entry awning to the face of the building that can be enjoyed (seen) by the wider public.

St. Ives House / Common Office - Image 6 of 23
© Dave Wheeler
St. Ives House / Common Office - Image 13 of 23
Plan - 1st Floor
St. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Dave Wheeler
St. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Lighting
© Dave Wheeler

Rendered lightweight walls and brick are painted bright white to form a geometric composition which peeps out behind the greens and oranges and hint to the national park hidden behind the home.

St. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Dave Wheeler
St. Ives House / Common Office - Image 12 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
St. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows
© Dave Wheeler

Programmatically, formally, and in response to site conditions, the scheme prioritizes the eastern volume, which houses the kitchen, living, and dining spaces program. The family places significant importance upon meals, eating, and spending time together – our architecture reflects this priority with a large, double-height space that enjoys solar gain from clerestory northern windows to one side and an 11.5m wide expanse of sliding glass panels opening to the national park on the other.

St. Ives House / Common Office - Image 8 of 23
© Dave Wheeler
St. Ives House / Common Office - Interior Photography, Facade
© Dave Wheeler
St. Ives House / Common Office - Image 15 of 23
Section

Bedrooms, garages, and home offices are stacked across two floors west of the site in a less expressive, more utilitarian volume served by the spiral staircase, which gives glimpses to the park beyond.

St. Ives House / Common Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Dave Wheeler

Common Office
