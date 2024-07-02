St. Ives House / Common Office

+ 18

Lead Team: Rob Meyerson, Will McKee, Manuel Hankoo

Landscape Architect: Edwina Stuart

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Martin Peacock

City: Saint Ives

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. The project resists the temptation to conform to a street presentation of private domestic architecture. Rather, the architecture favors a language of the civic and deploys motifs such as a faux colonnade, plain double-story volumes, and a cantilevered entry awning to the face of the building that can be enjoyed (seen) by the wider public.

Rendered lightweight walls and brick are painted bright white to form a geometric composition which peeps out behind the greens and oranges and hint to the national park hidden behind the home.

Programmatically, formally, and in response to site conditions, the scheme prioritizes the eastern volume, which houses the kitchen, living, and dining spaces program. The family places significant importance upon meals, eating, and spending time together – our architecture reflects this priority with a large, double-height space that enjoys solar gain from clerestory northern windows to one side and an 11.5m wide expanse of sliding glass panels opening to the national park on the other.

Bedrooms, garages, and home offices are stacked across two floors west of the site in a less expressive, more utilitarian volume served by the spiral staircase, which gives glimpses to the park beyond.