Sabater House / Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Leading Architects: Fran Silvestre, Estefanía Soriano

Technical Architects: Vicente Ramos

Collaborators: María Masià, Pablo Camarasa, Ricardo Candela, Sevak Asatrián, Carlos Lucas, José María Ibañez, Andrea Baldo, Paloma Feng, Paco Chinesta, Javi Herrero, Gino Brollo, Angelo Brollo, Paco Chinesta, Anna Alfanjarín, Laura Bueno, Toni Cremades, David Cirocchi, Gabriela Schinzel, Nuria Doménech, Andrea Raga, Olga Martín, Víctor González, Pepe Llop, Alberto Bianchi, Lucía Domingo, Alejandro Pascual, Pablo Simò, Juana Hecker, Ana de Pablo, Sara Atienza, Valeria Fernandini, Sandra Mazcuñán, Kateryna Spuziak

Interior Designer: Alfaro Hofmann

Structural Calculations: Estructuras Singulares

Construction: Construcciones Sola

Financial Advisor: Valeria Fernandini

Administration: Sandra Mazcuñán

Marketing: Kateryna Spuziak

Graphic Designer: Julián Garcia

Air Conditioning: Aire acondicionado Daikin

Mechanical Consultants: Mecanismos Jung serie ZERO

City: Alicante (Alacant)

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The project arises from its implementation in the surrounding area. The building unfolds through very clear geometry, moving away from the conception of compact architecture. This strategy, along with the slender proportion of the construction, allows for increasing the perimeter of contact between the house and the exterior, creating a system of courtyards that seem limitless.

This geometry allows for circumventing the existing large trees and embracing new specimens planted in the area. The architecture is drawn between the garden, aiming to be experienced as a unitary whole. The project adapts to the topography like a sort of terracing, reminiscent of the ascents of some hermitages. It is an aggregation system that could be expanded, as required by this house's program.

The main program is divided into three floors. The upper floor houses the night area. Its orientation allows it to look towards the sea over the treetops. From this floor, one can access the roof of the ground floor, which is enjoyed as a belvedere over the landscape. Structurally, it functions like a bridge between the garage, which "approaches" the boundary of the plot, and the communication core. This way, a shaded portico is generated, inviting access to the house. It is a piece closed off to the street, providing privacy.

The service areas of this floor are illuminated by zenithal light, which gives identity to the communication core and the distributor. The ground floor is closed to the southwest and opens to the sea. It accommodates a house with a complete program, allowing it to function autonomously. On the lower floor, below the ground level, auxiliary uses, the pool basin, facilities, and a multifunctional space are housed.

The project is designed with very clear geometry of straight elements joined by a gentle curvature radius, achieving what Philipp Jodidio describes as: “Casa Sabater exhibits an intriguing dichotomy: that of a white, essentially minimalist house, with a layout and implantation that integrates it much more into its surroundings than one might expect. The combination of influences from Álvaro Siza's modernity and Andreu Alfaro's sculptural forms helps explain how Casa Sabater manages to be simultaneously geometric and organic."