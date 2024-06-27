AIA East Gateway / Shma Company Limited

+ 17

Design Director: Prapan Napawongdee

Landscape Architects: Katavet Sittikit, Phat Chapanon, Ginsupa Tantiprasong, Rattnin Peewsook, Sorat Sitthidumrong, Sumonpan Kong-u-thaikul

CM: Anongnard Jungmongkolsawat

Horticulturists: Supaluk Paorik, Jakkrapan Kongklum

Graphic Designers: Thanaphum Thongprasert and Chidapa Phruetthithananon

City: Khet Bang Na

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. AIA East Gateway is a new office building model located in the Bangna area. This building emphasizes the well-being of office employees by integrating nature and green spaces into the building.

The surrounding landscape on the ground, on podiums, and on the sky balcony not only offers a relaxing atmosphere for people but also provides areas to promote physical and mental well-being, such as an outdoor exercise area featuring a vibrant red running track contrasted with greenery along 400 meters, an outdoor fitness center, table tennis, indoor fitness, and even a saltwater swimming pool.

During the day, employees can change their working atmosphere. The space was designed to allow the user to come out to discuss in the outdoor Co-Working Area, which is surrounded by nature. It can help increase concentration, reduce fatigue, and enhance work efficiency and creativity by approximately 15 - 20%.

There are areas to promote Social and Community well-being for employees, with meeting pavilions, resting pavilions and dining tables. Another highlight is the urban farming corner with abundant edible plant species to be harvested and enjoyed by people working here. Activities of gathering plants and taking care of the farm can be bonding social moments. Studies have found that having an edible garden can improve people's health by up to 15%.

AIA East Gateway building not only emphasizes well-being but is also dedicated to addressing the issue of flood-prone areas with nature-based solutions. The design ensures that the property can serve as a water retention area during heavy rainfall for four months and store up to 1,161.25 cubic meters of water. The significant key of the design is the natural retention pond and the bioswale, which not only enhance the ambiance of the surrounding area but also function as water retention areas for the project.

The natural retention ponds also serve as a rainwater harvesting area and upcycle the water. All of the green spaces within the project are designed as Rain Gardens capable of capturing and slowing down water flow. These gardens can filter dust and contaminants before allowing the water to flow into natural ponds. This is achieved through long bioswales, designed like streams amidst green vegetation. Those parts help to trap pollutants and slow down the water, then store it in rain harvesting tanks and undergo a nature-based purification process. The purified water is reused for various activities within the project, such as irrigating the plants.

With these design that is environmentally conscious and prioritizes the well-being of its users, the AIA East Gateway building has achieved the WELL Building Standard, which assesses buildings under seven core concepts: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Fitness, Comfort, and Mind. It also received the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Building Certification, which is beneficial not only to the building's users but also to the people in the neighborhood and the surrounding area.