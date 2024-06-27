Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates

The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates

The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 2 of 33The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 3 of 33The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 33The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 5 of 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center, Town & City Hall
Shenzhen, China
  • Project Team: Groundwork, architects & associates ltd. : Manfred Yuen, Bao Jing, He Zhenzhen, Li Qiuling, Yang Weiming Gao Hang, Hu Qian
  • Client: Shum Yip Taifu Logistics Group Holdings Co. Ltd
  • Video Production: HUASHENSTUDIO
  • Interior Contractors: Zuobiao Architectural Construction
  • Architecture And Engineering: ZHUBO Design Co.Ltd
  • Interior Lighting Designer: Yiguang Lighting Design
  • Architectural Lighting Design: Lucent Worldwide Lighting Consultant
  • Furniture Designer: Chidao Interior Design
  • Signage Design: Huixin Design
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 2 of 33
© SFAP

“The Veil” City Lounge captures the essence of its surroundings at Sungang, Shenzhen, and showcases unique design concepts to create a harmonious blend of contrasts. Situated in a vibrant yet running down, rough, and masculine neighborhood, our building embodies the metaphor of a beautiful entity patiently biding its time, waiting to reveal its true allure. Much like a delicate veil being unveiled, it is a captivating structure in its environment.

The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 6 of 33
© SFAP
The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 25 of 33
Diagram 01
The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 33
© SFAP

One of the key design elements is the interplay of lighting, which penetrates through roof windows and trellises, creating a dynamic ambiance that impacts the spatial experience. This infusion of natural light creates an engaging atmosphere that enhances visitors' perception of the space.

The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 5 of 33
© SFAP
The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 8 of 33
© SFAP

Moreover, the visitors' journey is carefully curated to enhance their experience. The design strategically guides them through the lounge, allowing them to traverse between areas of contrasting light intensity, symbolizing the concept of yin and yang. By transgressing between dark and bright spaces, visitors embark on a sensory exploration that adds depth to their overall encounter and enriches their experience.

The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 11 of 33
© SFAP
The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 23 of 33
Plan - 1st Floor
The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 3 of 33
© SFAP

Every aspect of the lounge's design prioritizes functionality and ease of movement. To achieve this, all walls are gracefully curved, providing a seamless flow throughout the space. The curved walls enable our visitors to glide effortlessly, ensuring a smooth and fluid experience within the lounge.

The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 18 of 33
© SFAP
The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 14 of 33
© Lengfeng

The City Lounge complements the ruggedness of its locale and provides a transformative setting where visitors can embrace contrasting experiences. Through the creative interplay of lighting, mindful spatial arrangements, and fluid design, the lounge invites individuals into a world that celebrates elegance within its robust surroundings.

The Veil City Lounge / Groundwork Architects & Associates - Image 7 of 33
Courtesy of Groundwork Architects & Associates

Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

Groundwork Architects & Associates
