World
Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 2 of 26Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 3 of 26Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 4 of 26Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 5 of 26Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • City: Kuala Lumpur
  • Country: Malaysia
Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 8 of 26
© Bricks Begin Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The house is nestled in an affluent neighborhood in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This newly built bungalow has a built-up area of 6,000 sqft on flat land spanning 12,000 sqft.

Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 2 of 26
© Bricks Begin Photography
Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 12 of 26
© Bricks Begin Photography

Described as a singular rectangular block, this double-story house features double-volume living spaces. The design focuses on activating all sides of the bungalow, as the clients emphasized the importance of utilizing every space, including the outside and above. This spatial activation is achieved through intermediary elevated deck spaces that frame the house's periphery and highlight selected architectural functions.

Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 4 of 26
© Bricks Begin Photography
Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 23 of 26
Plan - 1ts floor
Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 14 of 26
© Bricks Begin Photography

The framed main entrance opens to the concrete-finished living spaces that face a swimming pool and garden with a mature ‘rambutan’ fruit tree. Above this space is a large black-paneled sliding window measuring 10 meters long and 4 meters high. When closed, it creates a dark ambiance with hints of light. When open, it is intended to create a stark contrast—an unobstructed view that extends the spatial perception by framing nature as a centerpiece.

Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 6 of 26
© Bricks Begin Photography
Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 24 of 26
Cross section

An open staircase beside the living area blends into the first floor, where the bedrooms are situated. Beside it is an open study area with a day bed overlooking the side garden. Ascending the staircase again leads to an open ‘activated’ rooftop deck for entertaining and enjoying the panoramic neighborhood views.

Tessera House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 5 of 26
© Bricks Begin Photography

