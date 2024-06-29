Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Brickwood Villa / Futurground

Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 2 of 25Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 3 of 25Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 4 of 25Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 5 of 25Brickwood Villa / Futurground - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 3 of 25
© Choong Wei Li, Wilber Ooi, Ameen Deen

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project aims to transform a 35-year-old, single-story semi-detached house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The existing structure suffers from significant issues such as roof leaks and mold, exacerbated by its layout on three different sloping levels towards the front. This results in low ceiling heights and cramped spaces. To address these challenges, our design approach focuses on reconfiguring the entire layout to enhance privacy and spatial hierarchy.

Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 6 of 25
© Choong Wei Li, Wilber Ooi, Ameen Deen
Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 21 of 25
Plan - Before and After
Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 8 of 25
© Choong Wei Li, Wilber Ooi, Ameen Deen
Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 10 of 25
© Choong Wei Li, Wilber Ooi, Ameen Deen

Key elements of our solution include raising the ceiling height from 2.8 meters to 5.5 meters throughout the house, achieved through the installation of new perimeter roof beams supported by six additional reinforced concrete columns. This not only creates a sense of openness and airiness but also allows for better circulation of natural light and ventilation.

Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 14 of 25
© Choong Wei Li, Wilber Ooi, Ameen Deen

Moreover, we have integrated generous garden spaces strategically positioned to provide direct access from all rooms while preserving privacy. This infusion of greenery not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also promotes a sense of tranquility and connection with nature within the confines of the urban setting. In line with our commitment to authenticity in materiality, we have opted for basic materials such as clay bricks and plywood as integral components of the structure. This choice not only imbues the architecture with a sense of honesty and integrity but also ensures durability and low maintenance requirements over time.

Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 12 of 25
© Choong Wei Li, Wilber Ooi, Ameen Deen

Clay bricks, renowned for their thermal properties and timeless appeal, form the backbone of the structure, providing stability and insulation against Kuala Lumpur's tropical climate. Meanwhile, plywood, with its natural warmth and versatility, is utilized for interior finishes, adding a touch of rustic elegance to the spaces. By embracing these raw, earthy materials, we not only celebrate their inherent beauty but also minimize the need for extensive maintenance, allowing the architecture to age gracefully while remaining true to its essence. This harmonious marriage of materiality and craftsmanship ensures that the finished spaces resonate with a sense of authenticity and timelessness, enriching the lives of its inhabitants for years to come.

Brickwood Villa / Futurground - Image 16 of 25
© Choong Wei Li, Wilber Ooi, Ameen Deen

