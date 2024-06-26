Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  South Korea
  DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster]

DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster]

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Mapo-gu, South Korea
DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 2 of 22
© Kyung Roh

Text description provided by the architects. Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu is home to huge and diverse modern buildings. 'Dadam' subtly reveals its presence among these. Dadam Building embodies the owner's wish to 'contain all hopes and wishes.' We wanted to incorporate Dadam's identity and value so that its meaning can be found in the building.

DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 8 of 22
© Kyung Roh
DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 19 of 22
Plan
DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 9 of 22
© Kyung Roh
DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 10 of 22
© Kyung Roh

Bricks were used to reveal the building's presence among modern buildings. The tone and depth created by bricks create a classic and unique look among curtain wall buildings.

DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 5 of 22
© Kyung Roh
DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 4 of 22
© Kyung Roh
DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 20 of 22
Elevation

We refined the image by taking advantage of the linear elements of 'Dadam' and expanding it into the frame of the building's exterior wall. We accentuated parts of the structure and frame by piling them on top of each other. We planned to let soft light seep through the cracks in the bricks, creating the presence of the building and allowing a layer of sunlight to filter into the interior to brighten the space.

DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster] - Image 6 of 22
© Kyung Roh

Project location

Address:Mapo-gu, South Korea

Top #Tags