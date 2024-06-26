DADAM Commercial and Office Building / A'DUS [Architectural Designer Cluster]

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu is home to huge and diverse modern buildings. ‘Dadam’ subtly reveals its presence among these. Dadam Building embodies the owner’s wish to ‘contain all hopes and wishes.’ We wanted to incorporate Dadam's identity and value so that its meaning can be found in the building.

Bricks were used to reveal the building's presence among modern buildings. The tone and depth created by bricks create a classic and unique look among curtain wall buildings.

We refined the image by taking advantage of the linear elements of 'Dadam' and expanding it into the frame of the building's exterior wall. We accentuated parts of the structure and frame by piling them on top of each other. We planned to let soft light seep through the cracks in the bricks, creating the presence of the building and allowing a layer of sunlight to filter into the interior to brighten the space.