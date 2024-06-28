Xiqué Boutique Hotel / Estudio Carroll

+ 42

Architecture Of Record: Miguel A. Carroll Zopfy

Civil Engineering: Manuel Altamirano

Decoration: Ximena Sanchez

Structural Engineering: Gala Estructuras

Water Treatment System: Green Growth Group Mexico

Buttresses Design: Cartago Estudio

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. We believe architecture goes beyond mere structures; it is a catalyst for joy and harmony capable of transforming communities and uplifting the human spirit. Our design philosophy focuses on challenging boundaries and creating spaces that inspire.

One of our most recent projects, Xique Boutique Hotel, located in Puerto Escondido, aims to blend relaxation, harmony with the environment, cultural preservation, social and economic development, and architectural expression. This project stands on a 278-square-meter plot with a 620-square-meter construction. It features eight rooms, a restaurant on the ground floor, and a rooftop terrace with a pool offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

Our design approach for this project is based on three key principles: orientation, airflow, and environmental sustainability. The south-facing main facade offers protection against intense heat, while the west-facing rooms provide stunning views of the sea and surrounding nature. The strategic layout of services and circulations ensures a flow of movement and functionality throughout the space, aligning our design with the natural environment and prioritizing user comfort. The mostly open west facade, protected with palm bone doors, allows for a continuous air flow, taking advantage of prevailing winds. Grills on the opposite side of the rooms facilitate air circulation throughout the hotel, while the staircase acts as a natural chimney to guide hot air up and out of the building.

In line with the project's values, we have opted for nature-based solutions (NBS) to mitigate potential environmental impacts. First, we have preserved the existing trees by designing the building layout to create an almost 100-square-meter free area. In this space, wetland systems become a central element of the architectural arrangement, generating a lush garden and terrace for user enjoyment. Through this system, wastewater produced on the premises finds optimal conditions for quality recovery through natural processes, simulating and intensifying the processes that naturally occur in mangroves, marshes, and wetlands without negatively affecting the environment. This approach demonstrates our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and biodiversity and presents a tangible solution to environmental problems in Puerto Escondido.

Through a careful selection of materials, the project reflects local culture and sustainability. Most of the building's surfaces are covered with earth-pink chukum, a material that offers passive cooling and reduces heat absorption, which is also notable for its waterproof properties. Palm bone, a predominant material in the region, is used in lattices, doors, and railings, while legally harvested macuil wood adds elegance to the interiors. Clay tiles enhance the details and cover the exterior floors.

The building's shape was initially conceived to maximize livable space while preserving the existing vegetation on the site. The resulting curves and contours from this extrusion produce a visual fluidity and elegance architecturally inspired by the female form.

Our mission is to create spaces that inspire, uplift, and transform, as well as architecture that harmonizes with nature and celebrates local culture.