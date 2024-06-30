Southwest Breast and Aesthetics Medical Office / Wendell Burnette Architects

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. This TI space is about patients experiencing an atmosphere of light and hope. Southwest Breast and Aesthetics is an atypical Doctor’s office for women, whose business is primarily focused on breast reconstruction for breast cancer patients. Plastic Surgeons are typically the 2nd Doctors visited after diagnosis, usually with loved ones for support, and are patients for a minimum of 18-24 months.

The plan (patient journey) is a counterclockwise circulatory route that always goes toward the light. Both plan, section and materiality maximize and amplify the abundant light and volume found on our initial site visit to create an enveloping atmosphere of comfort and inclusion. Acoustic privacy was an absolute as was clarity of speech in both private/public spaces. The 4M/13' high section utilizes the given volume to the maximum extent, directing ample peripheral light into Offices/Consultation/Exam Rooms and further inward through 5' high glass clerestories onto the circulation route with Med Assist work areas.

A strong 8' high datum of ¼" steel plate rings peripheral private spaces incorporating acoustic doors and canted glass clerestories to reduce acoustic reverberation in both public/private spaces. A floating acoustic curtain of color separates first visit/office circulation from follow-up visits directing initial consultations between “a woman and her support group” and the Doctor to a private corner consultation room.

In the center of the plan are support spaces fronted by an entry wall of light. The white neutral palette presences the changing color of natural light and this is playfully emphasized through hard and soft (acoustic) furnishings including ceiling lamps and a curated ART program. White is also a neutral backdrop to black silk robes provided for female patients. This graphic also becomes the graphics for the doors. SWBA's interiors are choices to extend/amplify light (color) to envelop each patient's journey within a rejuvenating atmosphere.