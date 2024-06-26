Roverella House / Vergati Creative Studio

+ 16

Lead Team: Andrea Vergati

Interior Design: Jared Green

City: Ostuni

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Roverella is a house located in Valle d'Itria, a lush area in the center of Puglia. The main intention was immediately to seek a dialogue with the natural elements present on the ground. A large oak tree was the initial inspiration that led to structuring the entire house around it, making it the true protagonist of the project.

Inside, the roundness of the vaults and the continuity between ceilings and walls create plays of soft shadows depending on the light that enters the house at various times of the day. A game of continuous optical alignments and perspectives highlights the architectural elements that are the protagonists of the project, such as the swimming pool, the garden, the external staircase, and above all, the large oak tree.

The "C"-shaped plan of the house recalls that of an embrace, an enveloping gesture that makes the external environment intimate, maintaining the opening towards the swimming pool, which, with its waterfall, projects the gaze towards the magnificent hilly landscape. The external pergola offers shelter from the summer sun and houses a dining area and a lounge by the pool.

The sober and minimal style of the interiors and exteriors highlights the pure forms of the architecture, balanced by the materials and textures, which do not give up a touch of rusticity to better connect with the context. The arrangement of the windows is designed to have a continuous relationship with the countryside, showing a variety of unexpected views. The warm color palette makes the atmosphere welcoming and relaxing. The external staircase, rigorous in its geometries and compact in its shape, appears as a sculptural and decorative element that connects the swimming pool with the sky, giving a sense of freedom. A panoramic point designed to sit and abandon your thoughts while the gaze is lost in the warm rays of a summer sunset.

The furniture is custom-made with oak wood, painted to make it warmer, the walls and vaults have been painted with ivory lime, and the continuous concrete floor unifies the rooms, making the house appear larger. The kitchen is the main furnishing element. Designed as a characterizing element of the room and tailor-made in every detail, it highlights the perspective of the environment, guiding the gaze toward the arched window that frames the oak. The concrete top, with its continuous shape, unites the kitchen and dining table, giving life to a solution with an innovative and elegant aesthetic. Here the tradition of materials merges with contemporary design. The interiors are the result of a collaboration with the designer Jared Green, who took care of the selection of furnishings, decorations, and plant species, further enhancing the beauty of a minimalism that marries the local imperfection and rusticity.