Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ

Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 2 of 56Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 3 of 56Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 4 of 56Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 5 of 56Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - More Images+ 51

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Municipal Building
Trofa, Portugal
  • Architects: NOARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6232
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: José Carlos Nunes de Oliveira
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Duccio Malagamba

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation and the extension of the former “Indústria Alimentar Trofense” buildings into the Trofa City Hall. Trofa is the youngest municipality in Portugal and was the only one that did not have an institutional building. For more than 25 years, the City Council occupied scattered spaces in the city, in a precarious situation. The building site is in the south of the urban centre. An incomplete and old area of the city. occupied by an Industrial complex.

Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Duccio Malagamba
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 29 of 56
Plan
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 9 of 56
© Duccio Malagamba

The plot covers 6,200.85 sqm. Is a strip measuring 28 by 200 meters parallel to the abandoned railway line. The reuse of the industrial complex required a considerable increase in area and an underground floor. We decided to preserve just the seminal building. The new building proposal reduces itself to a series of 5 juxtaposed narrow parallelepipeds divided into 3 floors. 

Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 4 of 56
© Duccio Malagamba
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 14 of 56
© Duccio Malagamba
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Interior Photography, Windows
© Duccio Malagamba

The first parallelepiped is used for the longitudinal circulation in the building. Two more blocks on each of the tops of the old building constitute the central mass of the City Hall, where all the municipal services are located. The third parallelepiped attached to the west façade has lost its configuration to integrate the old building and to preserve its dialogue with the landscape. It is a space, the public space, allowing visual contact between the different levels. 

Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 2 of 56
© Duccio Malagamba
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 31 of 56
Planta - Pavimento térreo
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 5 of 56
© Duccio Malagamba
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 38 of 56
Section
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 24 of 56
© Duccio Malagamba
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 3 of 56
© Duccio Malagamba

The fourth block, located on the south top, has the same role and the same free space. The fifth in the underground is for parking, technical services, and storage.

Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 44 of 56
Sketch
Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Image 49 of 56
Sketch

The result is a building with 6.700 sqm a footprint of 1.996 sqm and a maximum height of 17.14 m. The building is a synthesis. The budget was limited. Public buildings are not properly maintained. Maintenance is expensive and is not sustainable. The essential can resist the time. Each element is a structural entity, whose subtraction compromises the whole. Materials and construction technologies were selected based on durability, energy efficiency, low maintenance requirements and constructive economy. 

Trofa Town Hall / NOARQ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Duccio Malagamba

Project location

Address:Trofa, Portugal

NOARQ
Office

