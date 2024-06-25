Retreat Village / Stilt Studios

+ 16

Architectural Team: Khalik Arif Thahara Zakiatul Mukaromah

R&D Team: Fadhilah Sayogo Putri, Putu Gitta Wisnu, Kevin Setiawan, Luthfia Khairunnisa

City: Kecamatan Kuta Selatan

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the verdant expanse of Grun Resorts Uluwatu, Retreat Village by Stilt Studios represents a sanctuary dedicated to wellness and serenity. Designed to offer a secluded haven for individuals and groups alike, this project creates a tranquil environment conducive to personal growth, relaxation, reflection, and rejuvenation.

The Retreat Village complex comprises three distinct structures surrounded by lush greenery: two main buildings housing 12 units and a dedicated yoga shala. The central courtyard, accentuated by the soothing sounds of a fountain, further enhances the serene atmosphere, making it an ideal setting for restorative activities.

At the heart of the complex lies the yoga shala, a 156-square-meter space strategically placed between the two main buildings. This pavilion overlooks the lush courtyard, creating a picturesque setting for yoga and meditation practices. The open design allows for seamless integration with the surrounding nature, ensuring a tranquil and immersive experience for yogis. The shala’s spacious design accommodates a variety of wellness activities, fostering a profound sense of peace and connection with the environment.

Complementing the yoga shala is The Octagon, an adaptable building that serves multiple functions. It can transform into a restaurant, event space, or indoor yoga area, thus extending the retreat’s capabilities for hosting intimate gatherings and wellness activities. This multifunctional space enhances the overall retreat experience, providing guests with versatile options for relaxation and community engagement.

Elevated on stilted foundations, the Retreat Village prioritizes the preservation of the natural landscape, minimizing its ecological footprint. This design choice aligns with Stilt Studios’ commitment to “lighten the impact on earth.” The project incorporates prefabricated building elements and responsibly sourced materials, with a particular emphasis on wood due to its carbon storage capabilities. The construction process leverages a modular system based on a 3x3 meter grid. This approach ensures efficient steel cutting and extensive customization possibilities, catering to diverse user preferences. The modular prefabricated components extend to the woodwork, including walls, floors, doors, windows, and other detailed elements. This method not only accelerates construction but also maintains strict quality control, delivering precision results.

By optimizing construction processes and reducing waste through prefabrication techniques, Stilt Studios significantly minimizes the carbon footprint of the building’s creation. This fusion of luxury and eco-consciousness defines the architectural language of Retreat Village, presenting a harmonious blend of comfort and sustainability.