The International VELUX Award for Students of Architecture 2024 Announces Ten Regional Winners

The International VELUX Award jury has selected ten regional winners from the 468 submitted projects, from 220 schools of architecture around the world. The renowned jury, consisting of, Song Yehao (CN), Jenni Reuter (FI), Ewa Kurylowicz (PL) and Kent Holm from VELUX A/S (DK), met for the jury meeting in Copenhagen.

The competition is a wonderful opportunity for us to nurture the next generation of talent and inspire them to consider the power and potential of daylight from the earliest stages of their professional development. It’s inspiring to see the inventive and beautiful proposals from the students all over the world that address contemporary challenges in architecture. —Tina Christensen, Director of the International VELUX Award.

The jury was impressed by the overall range of the projects that touched on so many different aspects of daylight and the creative ways in which the students interpreted the theme "Light of Tomorrow." It was clear to the jury that students are engaged in the environmental, social, cultural and political key issues of our time and that they are really seeking and exploring solutions. In particular, the jury was struck by the existential nature of the issues highlighted in the submitted projects, on both a global and local level. The jury was particularly drawn to projects that demonstrated a research-backed approach to tackling their proposed problem, with a strong concept and clear connection to daylight.

Natural light is a universal necessity—there is no life without light. The students' projects clearly demonstrate that what is important for people is also important for architects, and thus highlight the necessity of working with daylight in architectural practice to ensure a brighter future for all.

The jury made their final evaluation of the projects in accordance with the following criteria from the award brief:

The work with daylight as a premise for architecture; How the project is researched and documented; How the project addresses contemporary and future challenges; The level of experimentation and innovation, as well as the overall graphic presentation of the project or how the project presents itself.

The jury unanimously selected the winners as listed below.

The following regional winning projects in the Daylight in Buildings category were awarded with 1,000 € for the student(s) and 250 € for the teacher(s):

Western Europe: Silo of the ambient light

Students: Anniina Rautakoski

School: Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

Teacher: Janne Järvinen

Country: Finland

Eastern Europe & the Middle East: Lightroof

Student: Aleksandra Cassino

School: Politechnika Warszawska

Teachers: Anna Lorens

Country: Poland

The Americas: Lighting up the Rocinha favela

Student: Paulo André Pereira & Mariana Costa do Carmo

School: Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

Teacher: Eliane Silva Barbosa

Country: Brazil

Asia & Oceania: The Light Filter

Students: Wan Zilin, Poon Gin Yong & Zang Jiayou

School: Tsinghua University

Teacher: Li Xiaodong

Country: China

Africa: Radiant echoes

Student: Kenza Kettani & Bouchra Rah

School: International University of Rabat

Teacher: Yassir Aziz

Country: Morocco

The following regional winning projects in the Daylight Investigations category were awarded with 1,000 € for the student(s) and 250 € for the teacher(s):

Western Europe: Solar Sinter

Students: Anders Eugen Lund

School: Royal Danish Academy

Teacher: Runa Johannesen

Country: Denmark

Eastern Europe & the Middle East: (No) daylight

Students: Iwona Kin, Alicja Smoczyk, Agata Czugała & Paweł Mordeja

School: Politechnika Wrocławska

Teachers: Tomasz Broma

Country: Poland

The Americas: FeatherGuard

Student: Yining Ma

School: University of California, Berkeley

Teacher: Myrna Ayoub

Country: United States

Asia & Oceania: Gaplight Collective

Students: Zehong Zhang, Ruotong Luo, Jiaxun Song, Dasen Li & Xinyue Dong

School: South China University of Technology

Teacher: Zhenghao Lin

Country: China

Africa: Sparkling souls

Students: Bidzan Pout Fabrice Emmanuel, Abega Ebanga Rosalie Valentine, Tambe Mcwilfried Masoda, Ndibatchou Alexis Junior & Fopa Jerry Karmel

School: École Nationale Supérieure des Travaux Publics

Teacher: Aba Nkasse Alain

Country: Cameroon

The regional winners are invited to a trip to Münster, Germany, to The European Association for Architectural Education (EAAE) Annual conference at the end of August 2024. At this annual architectural event, they will present their projects to the jury.

“The overall quality of the submissions is excellent. I am pleased to see that most of them are thinking of something sustainable: be it an environmentally, economically or socially sustainable future. We are very much looking forward to meeting the regional winners in August and hearing the presentations to better understand their projects.” says Song Yehao, the jury chair.

After the regional winners’ project presentation at EAAE conference, the jury will select the two global winners of the International VELUX Award 2024. The winners in the categories Daylight Investigations and Daylight in Buildings will receive a prize of 5,000 € (4,000 € to the student(s) and 1,000 € to the teacher(s)).

The International VELUX Award 2024 is organized in close collaboration with the International Union of Architects (UIA), and is acknowledged by the European Association for Architectural Education (EAAE), Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA) and Architectural Research Centres Consortium (ARCC).

Find out more on the official website, Facebook and Instagram.