The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Babahoyo, Ecuador
  • Graphic Design: Urbanofacto, Nawual Studio
  • Audio Consultant: HM Studio, St Records
  • Illustrations: Espacio MeM
  • Managers: Peter Tapia, Hernan Molina, Carlos Viteri, Fernando Romero, José Gómez
  • City: Babahoyo
  • Country: Ecuador
The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Saul Vera, Jhonatan Andrade,Patricio Naranjo

Text description provided by the architects. The cultural processes in Babahoyo have traditionally taken place inland, in the city, reinforcing the idea that art and culture can only develop on land. This overlooks the fact that the river is not just a space for mobility but a public space that has been inhabited for centuries, though currently neglected by many.

The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 3 of 22
© Saul Vera, Jhonatan Andrade,Patricio Naranjo
The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Saul Vera, Jhonatan Andrade,Patricio Naranjo
The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 17 of 22
Plan

Located in Babahoyo, a river city that has experienced progressive deterioration of its floating habitat, the number of floating structures has decreased from 250 to 25 over the past decades. The traditional living techniques on the river have been recognized as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Ecuador due to their pre-Hispanic origins, identity, and historical value. However, little to nothing has been done by local authorities to preserve the habitat and traditional techniques and protect the families who have lived on the river for decades. El Candelabro seeks to be an urban cultural revitalizer through a mobile floating platform achieved through the interdisciplinary self-management of local musicians, architects, graphic designers, producers, and photographers.

The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 18 of 22
Section

The 4m x 4m platform is supported by a structure of metal tubes, under which 16 reused plastic tanks are anchored. The side pillars are made of a lightweight hybrid metal and wood structure, to which the upper modular screens are attached. These screens support the textile structure that forms the urban lantern. To prevent imbalances on the platform caused by river winds, an inverted truncated pyramid shape is proposed. Its modularity allows for easy assembly, disassembly, and transport during cultural events.

The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Saul Vera, Jhonatan Andrade,Patricio Naranjo
The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Saul Vera, Jhonatan Andrade,Patricio Naranjo

El Candelabro explores possibilities for revaluing water resources in Latin American river cities through collective work and art. It acts as a neighborhood repairer that raises awareness, reactivates, and promotes sustainable cohabitation between the city and the river.

The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura - Image 13 of 22
© Saul Vera, Jhonatan Andrade,Patricio Naranjo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Babahoyo, Ecuador

Natura Futura Arquitectura
Cultural Architecture, Museums & Exhibit, Pavilion, Ecuador
Cite: "The Candelabro Floating Cultural Platform / Natura Futura Arquitectura" 24 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags