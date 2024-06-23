Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture

Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture

Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 2 of 13Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 3 of 13Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 4 of 13Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 5 of 13Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Library
Bazouges-la-Pérouse, France
  • Lead Team: Gwenaël Massot, Yann Huet, Steve Castel
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: FORCES & APPUIS
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: ECIE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: ACOUSTIBEL
  • City: Bazouges-la-Pérouse
  • Country: France
Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 2 of 13
© François Dantart, Celeste architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The community of municipalities of Couesnon Marches de Bretagne has entrusted us with the project management of a media library with the ambition of being a Third Place in the municipality of Bazouges-la-Pérouse. Defined as a "Third Place", the media library was conceived as a cultural space, a meeting place, a hub of citizen life, and an expression venue, open to all and for various purposes.

Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 3 of 13
© François Dantart, Celeste architecture
Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 11 of 13
Plan

This rehabilitation and extension was designed to enhance historical heritage and serve as a manifesto for ecological construction while also meeting the demand to promote community living. The aim was to design a landmark, exemplary building using earth as the primary material, in partnership with Ecobatys and Bruded, employing sustainable materials consistent with the heritage context, and with a strong environmental ambition: energy-efficient and low-carbon (E3 C1) in its construction and maintenance.

Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 5 of 13
© François Dantart, Celeste architecture
Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 12 of 13
Section
Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 4 of 13
© François Dantart, Celeste architecture

The cross-cutting participatory approach led by the architects facilitated the appropriation of the building, also offering the sharing of construction technique knowledge to various audiences during the design phase, with the involvement of the end users, and every stakeholder present: users, managers, clients, the public, volunteers, etc., to jointly define a versatile and capable space.

Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 8 of 13
© François Dantart, Celeste architecture

For the construction phase, the organization of participatory building sites involving residents, training sites (for earth masons in Ecobatys' training program), and insertion sites, focused on the production and implementation of earth, allowing for the appropriation of the building, as well as the sharing of construction technique knowledge with various audiences.

Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture - Image 7 of 13
© François Dantart, Celeste architecture

Address:Bazouges-la-Pérouse, France

DEAR + Celeste architecture
StoneBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLibraryFrance

Cite: "Media Library And Earth-Based Third Place / DEAR + Celeste architecture " 23 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017958/media-library-and-earth-based-third-place-dear-plus-celeste-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

