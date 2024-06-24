Coolamon House / DFJ Architects

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The site’s breathtaking hinterland and coastal views deserve a remarkable home created with a palette of quality materials. Brass, concrete, and local blackbutt were chosen for their graceful weathering processes, each requiring a high level of detailing to celebrate their rawness and simplicity.

The property’s history as a banana farm caused massive degradation to the land, and large-scale regeneration was undertaken as part of the project. This not only creates an environment to be enjoyed from within, but will see the house eventually nestle in amongst a canopy of vegetation, protecting the view back towards the escarpment.

The building perches on the north face of the southern edge of the Tweed Caldera - the bowl-shaped volcanic depression that sits at the center of the spectacular ring of mountains that define the Byron Hinterland. To defend such an exposed site from the prevailing northerly winds yet take full advantage of its commanding views, a protected oasis courtyard was called for at the heart of the residence, from which the rest would unfold.

The transparent outer shell shields against the elements while providing complete visual immersion in the expansive landscape beyond. Captured glimpses through the courtyard itself celebrate the public heart of the home, with private spaces concealed behind blackbutt cladding. Further outdoor space with direct access to the property and its views was tucked alongside the more sheltered eastern edge of the house.

Primarily functioning as a one-bedroom home, circulation follows a cloister around the courtyard to access two ancillary guest suites, laundry, powder room, and pool. The garage, store room, office, and guest parking are located off the driveway, allowing residents and guests to leave the world behind as they approach the house on foot, taking in the expansive northern views and western elevation of the house with its concertinaed brass entrance. The concrete slab, tapering from 275mm to 150mm at the cantilevered edge, will eventually appear to float over the planting below once matured.

Rather than creating an oversize home for its two primary occupants, the two ancillary guest suites can be activated as needed. The detached carport/office keeps work and home separated for its occupants, with the journey to the house providing a moment of pause.

Sustainability features of the project include: