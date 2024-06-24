INFILM Office and Commercial Building / ATMOROUND

+ 16

"A Day Like a Movie _ INFILM" - Beginning: Omnibus of Moments Like in a Movie The spatial planning of this project started with emotions evoked by the environmental characteristics of the site. Contrary to expectations of a magnificent view overlooking the Geumho River, the site was slightly recessed. However, the sight of a train passing along the river caught our eye. The scenes of trains along the river, people walking along the river, and the sunset casting a peaceful and tranquil atmosphere were profoundly serene, reminiscent of a scene from a movie. This moment was so beautiful that it sparked new inspiration.

Inspired by moments where different scenes unfold together, we conceived a project structured like an omnibus, gathering independent short stories around a common theme. Thus, we planned the project around four keywords: Landmark (train passing along the Geumho River), Embankment (people strolling along the embankment path), River (sounds of the Geumho River), and Sunset (twilight created by the setting sun).

LANDMARK-Train - The first keyword inspired by the train is Landmark. The train station serves as a landmark where meetings and farewells take place, anticipating promises. We aimed for this space to become a landmark for both local residents and visitors of Gyeongsan. The architectural mass is designed with a simple yet geometric form that can be recognized from afar. The A mass features high ceilings and tall vertical windows to evoke the spaciousness of a train station. We structured the space with various entrances to provide new discoveries upon entering, featuring a main bar reminiscent of a ticket gate, a bakery area, and a central clock interpreted digitally as the focal point of promises, alongside design elements typical of a train station.

Embankment-Walk - The second keyword inspired by people walking along the embankment path is Embankment. We aimed for this space to connect people with people, a city with nature, work with relaxation, and the interior with exterior seamlessly, allowing people to freely walk and circulate through the space, making it feel like a continuous road.

River-Geumho River - The third keyword inspired by observing the flowing Geumho River is River. We designed a water space capturing phenomenal views, such as light breaking on the water, early morning river mist, and falling raindrops. This water space continuously flows, offering visitors a sensory and peaceful experience akin to contemplation. Additionally, we planned a rainwater space in the C mass to provide visitors with a unique experience of walking in the rain regardless of the weather, enhancing the cinematic feel of these moments.

Sunset _ beauty of moments - The fourth keyword inspired by the beauty of moments is Sunset. What makes sunsets more beautiful is their fleeting nature, not eternal. To capture this fleeting beauty, the skylights in the A mass allow changing light patterns throughout the day, creating various wall patterns. This lighting presentation captures the beauty of both day and night, making fleeting moments even more special. The west-facing floor-to-ceiling windows in the C mass were designed to dramatically capture the beauty of the sunset, with automatic curtains opening to enhance the dramatic sunset scene, making visitors feel like they are in a scene from a movie.

Conclusion: Space of a Day Like a Movie The Gyeongsan INFILM project was planned to offer a day-like movie through an omnibus-style arrangement based on the above four keywords. We hope visitors to this site will spend a day like a movie through various spatial experiences, just as we first felt emotions here.