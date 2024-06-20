Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures

INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Coliving
Manaus, Brazil
  • Architects: Laurent Troost Architectures
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  359
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Susan Valentim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aço Manaus, Marcos Ruiz, ROCHA Aluminium, SVI, USEMIX
  • Lead Architects: Laurent Troost, Gabriela Belfort
  • Architects Of Record: Raquel Brasil, Mitzi Sa Ribeiro, Nicole Dias, Ailyme Bursche
  • Landscape Desgin: Hana Eto Gall
  • Structural And Hydraulic Engineering: TECPRO Projetos
  • Builders: Helena Rabello Daniel Herzson
  • Program : Co-living
  • City: Manaus
  • Country: Brazil
INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 6 of 41
© Susan Valentim

Text description provided by the architects. Located one block from the iconic Teatro Amazonas, in the heart of Manaus' historic center, INGÁ Co-Living space introduces a new community living model integrated with nature. Aimed at encouraging private investment in the city’s Historic Center, this small development, consisting of three one-bedroom apartments (43m²) and three two-bedroom apartments (52m²), was designed to be a living building "enveloped" by native plants and unconventional edible plants (PANCs).

INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 2 of 41
© Susan Valentim
INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 27 of 41
Plan - Ground Floor
INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 3 of 41
© Susan Valentim
INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 19 of 41
© Susan Valentim

With large sliding glass panels, the apartments are spacious and offer great flexibility of use, accommodating a diverse range of residents. Additionally, all rooms benefit from cross-ventilation and are protected from the sun by the shadows cast by each apartment block on the other. Finally, a sense of community is ensured through shared amenities: a communal laundry, shared storage, a community garden, a barbecue area, and a deck with a shower and views of the Teatro Amazonas. Removing service areas from the residential units ensured a highly compact and optimized floor plan, allowing for high efficiency in the development.

INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 20 of 41
© Susan Valentim
INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 15 of 41
© Susan Valentim
INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 39 of 41
Ventilation Diagram
INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 13 of 41
© Susan Valentim

In an urban, under-qualified environment and on a street devoid of trees, the project stands out for its transparent ground floor, engaging with public space and abundant vegetation as a statement in favor of greenery in historic centers. The project's vitality, aiming to enhance a center needing small-scale actions and investments, extended beyond the site's boundaries through improved public lighting and promoting urban art that adorned neighboring walls, featuring invited Amazonian artists Curumiz and Wira Tini.

INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures - Image 23 of 41
© Susan Valentim

Project location

Address:Rua Marçal 116, Centro, Manaus, Brazil

Laurent Troost Architectures
Concrete

Cite: "INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures" [CoLiving INGÁ / Laurent Troost Architectures] 20 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

