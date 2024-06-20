INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures

-
Architects: Laurent Troost Architectures
- Area: 359 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Susan Valentim
Manufacturers: Aço Manaus, Marcos Ruiz, ROCHA Aluminium, SVI, USEMIX
Lead Architects: Laurent Troost, Gabriela Belfort
- Architects Of Record: Raquel Brasil, Mitzi Sa Ribeiro, Nicole Dias, Ailyme Bursche
- Landscape Desgin: Hana Eto Gall
- Structural And Hydraulic Engineering: TECPRO Projetos
- Builders: Helena Rabello Daniel Herzson
- Program : Co-living
- City: Manaus
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located one block from the iconic Teatro Amazonas, in the heart of Manaus' historic center, INGÁ Co-Living space introduces a new community living model integrated with nature. Aimed at encouraging private investment in the city’s Historic Center, this small development, consisting of three one-bedroom apartments (43m²) and three two-bedroom apartments (52m²), was designed to be a living building "enveloped" by native plants and unconventional edible plants (PANCs).
With large sliding glass panels, the apartments are spacious and offer great flexibility of use, accommodating a diverse range of residents. Additionally, all rooms benefit from cross-ventilation and are protected from the sun by the shadows cast by each apartment block on the other. Finally, a sense of community is ensured through shared amenities: a communal laundry, shared storage, a community garden, a barbecue area, and a deck with a shower and views of the Teatro Amazonas. Removing service areas from the residential units ensured a highly compact and optimized floor plan, allowing for high efficiency in the development.
In an urban, under-qualified environment and on a street devoid of trees, the project stands out for its transparent ground floor, engaging with public space and abundant vegetation as a statement in favor of greenery in historic centers. The project's vitality, aiming to enhance a center needing small-scale actions and investments, extended beyond the site's boundaries through improved public lighting and promoting urban art that adorned neighboring walls, featuring invited Amazonian artists Curumiz and Wira Tini.