INGÁ Co-living / Laurent Troost Architectures

+ 36

Apartments, Coliving • Manaus, Brazil Architects: Laurent Troost Architectures

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 359 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Susan Valentim

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aço Manaus , Marcos Ruiz , ROCHA Aluminium , SVI , USEMIX

Lead Architects: Laurent Troost, Gabriela Belfort

Architects Of Record: Raquel Brasil, Mitzi Sa Ribeiro, Nicole Dias, Ailyme Bursche

Landscape Desgin: Hana Eto Gall

Structural And Hydraulic Engineering: TECPRO Projetos

Builders: Helena Rabello Daniel Herzson

Program : Co-living

City: Manaus

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located one block from the iconic Teatro Amazonas, in the heart of Manaus' historic center, INGÁ Co-Living space introduces a new community living model integrated with nature. Aimed at encouraging private investment in the city’s Historic Center, this small development, consisting of three one-bedroom apartments (43m²) and three two-bedroom apartments (52m²), was designed to be a living building "enveloped" by native plants and unconventional edible plants (PANCs).

With large sliding glass panels, the apartments are spacious and offer great flexibility of use, accommodating a diverse range of residents. Additionally, all rooms benefit from cross-ventilation and are protected from the sun by the shadows cast by each apartment block on the other. Finally, a sense of community is ensured through shared amenities: a communal laundry, shared storage, a community garden, a barbecue area, and a deck with a shower and views of the Teatro Amazonas. Removing service areas from the residential units ensured a highly compact and optimized floor plan, allowing for high efficiency in the development.

In an urban, under-qualified environment and on a street devoid of trees, the project stands out for its transparent ground floor, engaging with public space and abundant vegetation as a statement in favor of greenery in historic centers. The project's vitality, aiming to enhance a center needing small-scale actions and investments, extended beyond the site's boundaries through improved public lighting and promoting urban art that adorned neighboring walls, featuring invited Amazonian artists Curumiz and Wira Tini.