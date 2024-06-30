Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects

+ 11

General Contractor : Ben Krupinski Builders

Structural Engineer: Steven Maresca

City: East Hampton

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Scenic shorelines tend to be subdivided finely, maximizing water access to the greatest number of inhabitants. The lots in this neighborhood take that principle to an extreme with small slivers of land ten times deeper than their width. Given that new construction must retreat from the shoreline, this leads to houses stacked closely side-by-side along a common setback line, each reaching for optimal views. These factors create challenges for privacy, daylight access, and air circulation. Accordingly, zoning laws prohibit each structure’s height from exceeding its horizontal distance to the property line, further narrowing the building envelope. In this context a builder and mariner sought to create a home with the efficiency of the boat he once lived on, creatively adapted to address the site’s challenges.

The design response centers around an arrangement of privacy walls that shield neighbors’ views. They splay open towards the water and taper upward as the land slopes higher following the height regulations and the house’s stories. This optimizes the home’s volume, focuses interior spaces onto the view, and maximizes the harbor-front façade’s area. These walls extend above and beyond the volumes they enclose to further block outside views, and are clad in tiers of copper piping with flattened ends to resemble oars. Each vertical pipe is comprised of a pipe within a pipe that telescopes, providing variable lengths to precisely follow the sloping topography and height regulations.

The spacing and diameter of the pipes, as well as the rotation of the flattened portions, are manipulated to control the permeability of the walls to light and air. Gradually the copper will patina into reds, browns, and greens, becoming less a visual barrier and more a facet of the landscape over time. Moreover, copper that leaches into the soil during the weathering process serves as an essential nutrient to support the lushness of surrounding vegetation and its natural screening properties.

Inside, rooms are arranged sequentially for compactness and efficiency. Because windows in the rear bedrooms would otherwise look onto neighboring yards, they are each equipped with individual courtyards. In addition to bringing in sky and tree canopy views, reflected sunlight, and convected ventilation, these courts enrich and extend the spaces inside with spa-like amenities in the form of outdoor showers and lounge seating for relaxation. Similarly, at the house’s core, a spiral stair cascades through all three stories, saturating the inner living spaces, halls, and service areas with natural light without opening unwanted views into the interior. Capitalizing on conditions that typically limit construction to guide architectural invention, and evolving supporting details rooted in the environment and maritime context, the resulting home uniquely resonates with its owner and place.