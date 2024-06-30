Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects

Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects

Save

Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThree Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairThree Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, ChairThree Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Image 5 of 16Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
East Hampton, United States
  • Architects: Bates Masi + Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2455 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bates Masi + Architects
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gaggenau, Fleetwood , Spark Modern Fires, Subzero, Waterworks, Wolf
  • Lead Architects: Paul Masi, AIA, LEED AP
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Image 5 of 16
© Bates Masi + Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Scenic shorelines tend to be subdivided finely, maximizing water access to the greatest number of inhabitants. The lots in this neighborhood take that principle to an extreme with small slivers of land ten times deeper than their width. Given that new construction must retreat from the shoreline, this leads to houses stacked closely side-by-side along a common setback line, each reaching for optimal views. These factors create challenges for privacy, daylight access, and air circulation. Accordingly, zoning laws prohibit each structure’s height from exceeding its horizontal distance to the property line, further narrowing the building envelope. In this context a builder and mariner sought to create a home with the efficiency of the boat he once lived on, creatively adapted to address the site’s challenges.

Save this picture!
Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Bates Masi + Architects

The design response centers around an arrangement of privacy walls that shield neighbors’ views. They splay open towards the water and taper upward as the land slopes higher following the height regulations and the house’s stories. This optimizes the home’s volume, focuses interior spaces onto the view, and maximizes the harbor-front façade’s area. These walls extend above and beyond the volumes they enclose to further block outside views, and are clad in tiers of copper piping with flattened ends to resemble oars. Each vertical pipe is comprised of a pipe within a pipe that telescopes, providing variable lengths to precisely follow the sloping topography and height regulations.

Save this picture!
Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Bates Masi + Architects
Save this picture!
Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Image 9 of 16
© Bates Masi + Architects

The spacing and diameter of the pipes, as well as the rotation of the flattened portions, are manipulated to control the permeability of the walls to light and air. Gradually the copper will patina into reds, browns, and greens, becoming less a visual barrier and more a facet of the landscape over time. Moreover, copper that leaches into the soil during the weathering process serves as an essential nutrient to support the lushness of surrounding vegetation and its natural screening properties.

Save this picture!
Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair
© Bates Masi + Architects

Inside, rooms are arranged sequentially for compactness and efficiency. Because windows in the rear bedrooms would otherwise look onto neighboring yards, they are each equipped with individual courtyards. In addition to bringing in sky and tree canopy views, reflected sunlight, and convected ventilation, these courts enrich and extend the spaces inside with spa-like amenities in the form of outdoor showers and lounge seating for relaxation. Similarly, at the house’s core, a spiral stair cascades through all three stories, saturating the inner living spaces, halls, and service areas with natural light without opening unwanted views into the interior. Capitalizing on conditions that typically limit construction to guide architectural invention, and evolving supporting details rooted in the environment and maritime context, the resulting home uniquely resonates with its owner and place.

Save this picture!
Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Bates Masi + Architects

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bates Masi + Architects
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Three Mile Harbor House / Bates Masi + Architects" 30 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017940/three-mile-harbor-house-bates-masi-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags