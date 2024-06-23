Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Khet Din Daeng, Thailand
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 5 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna

Text description provided by the architects. At Collage Architects, we adeptly navigate the intersection of design philosophy and budgetary constraints, embodying a pragmatic yet innovative approach to architecture. Confronted with the challenges of limited space and budget fluctuations, we embraced creative solutions to realize our vision.

Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 6 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 31 of 36
Diagram
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 17 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 12 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna

Our endeavor commenced with the recognition that traditional construction methodologies were inadequate for our proposed three-story office edifice on a confined 82-square-meter plot in Soi Ratchadaphisek 32, Bangkok. The spatial constraints and adjacent structures presented significant logistical challenges, necessitating the adoption of a post-tension structure. This deviation from conventional post-and-lintel systems facilitated an economy of construction while augmenting spatial flexibility.

Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 2 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 29 of 36
Plan - 1st Floor
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 21 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna

In a conscious dialogue with the site, we preserved the extant tamarind tree, articulating an L-shaped plan that integrates the staircase as an axial element. This intentional design fosters internal and external connectivity, inviting occupants to engage with the natural environment at every juncture. The tree not only adds a touch of greenery but also provides a natural focal point that ties the building to its environment, creating a harmonious blend of architecture and nature.

Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 3 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 11 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna
Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 34 of 36
Section

In addressing budgetary limitations and evolving project requisites, we espoused a minimalist design ethos that foregrounds material integrity and structural clarity. Through the repurposing of special-sized concrete blocks from Ayutthaya and the deployment of prefabricated concrete plant pots, ubiquitously observed in Thailand, we orchestrated a nuanced interplay of textures and forms. Each constituent, meticulously curated, contributes to a cohesive architectural narrative that enunciates the identity of our office.

Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO - Image 26 of 36
© Witsawarut Kekinna

Through experimental architecture, we explore new possibilities of materials, using them innovatively. This design approach culminates in a building that epitomizes the purity of concrete, articulating a language of material honesty and simplicity. Our methodology resonates with the essence of a "collage," synthesizing disparate elements into a coherent and meaningful architectural composition. Our office thus stands as a demonstration of inventive problem-solving and an unwavering dedication to our craft, reflecting a commitment to both contextual responsiveness and tectonic expression.

Project gallery

About this office
COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Cite: "Concrete Collage Office / COLLAGE DESIGN STUDIO" 23 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017898/concrete-collage-office-collage-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

