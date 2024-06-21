Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects

Pedestrian Bridge
Chengdu, China
  • Principal Architect: Ke Zhang
  • Principal Designer: Ke Zhang
  • Design Team: Haochuan Ye, Keji Xian, Zhengrong Zhang
  • Program: Pedestrian bridge
  • Client: Sichuan Longmenshan Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 24 of 34
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. G Clef Bridge is located in the core area of the Bailu Music Tourist Area in Bailu Town, within the Longmen Mountains of Chengdu, Sichuan, China. The Bailu Music Tourist Area spans 2.9 square kilometers and is 60 kilometers from downtown Chengdu. It is a national 4A-level tourist attraction known for its rich historical and cultural resources. The area includes renowned sites such as the Annunciation Seminary, the Sino-French Friendship Bridge, the Old Street of Bailu Town, the “most impressive teaching building” at the 5.12 earthquake site, and the geological wonder of Flying Peak.

G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 2 of 34
© Arch-Exist
G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 29 of 34
Section 01
G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 26 of 34
© Arch-Exist

G Clef Bridge spans the Bailu River, connecting the French-style Bailu Music Town on the east bank with the modern, metallic Diamond Music Hall on the west bank. The bridge is located 550 meters downstream from the historic Sino-French Bridge site. The design employs fluid curves to establish a connection between the two banks and to harmonize the contrasting architectural styles. The main bridge deck extends from the "ridge path" of the Diamond Music Hall, winding across the river. It then utilizes a spiral ramp to rise over the riverside road, reaching the small open-air stage of the music town. The spiral ramp further extends upwards to form an aerial viewing platform, which also serves as a high stand for outdoor performances at the Diamond Music Hall, and downwards to integrate with the riverside landscape, forming a waterfront platform.

G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 22 of 34
© Arch-Exist

Inspired by the treble clef of the musical staff and the swirling of water, G Clef Bridge embodies the core elements of the music-themed tourist area, revolving around the "Melody of Water" theme to create a unique bridge design. The structure integrates two winding bridge decks and double spiral viewing platforms. The pedestrian pathways connect at multiple points, providing a smooth, continuous experience. The spiral ramp and waterfront platform offer multi-level, 360-degree panoramic views. Additional features include a floating stage for live performances, partial glass bridge decks inspired by the local historical "Broken Bridge," and an integrated riverside waterfall landscape. The bridge provides a novel, stimulating, and immersive walking experience that strongly attracts visitors. The night lighting design further enhances the visual impact of the bridge, adding movement and rhythm, making it a focal point of the area's nightscape.

G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 7 of 34
© Arch-Exist
G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 30 of 34
Section 02
G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 21 of 34
© Arch-Exist

From its inception, G Clef Bridge was envisioned as more than just a pedestrian bridge connecting the music town and the Diamond Music Hall. Through its ingenious and unique structural design, it has become an iconic architectural landmark, continually drawing visitors and serving as a key attraction in the Bailu Music Tourist Area.

G Clef Bridge / ZZHK Architects - Image 5 of 34
© Arch-Exist

Project location

Address:Left Bank Road, Bailu Town, Pengzhou, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China

ZZHK Architects
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Pedestrian bridge China

© Arch-Exist

音缘桥 / 成都中筑华恺建筑设计

