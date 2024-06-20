Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. Luxembourg
  5. Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI

Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI

Save

Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Image 2 of 24Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, BrickSpektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Image 4 of 24Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Interior Photography, WindowsSpektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center, Renovation, Cultural Center
Rumelange, Luxembourg
  • Client: City of Rumelange
  • Techniques: Goblet&Lavandier
  • City: Rumelange
  • Country: Luxembourg
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Image 6 of 24
Courtesy of 2001 TBSI

Text description provided by the architects. The estate of sculptor Albert Hames, whose intact workshop was discovered a few years ago and listed as a national monument, is the starting point of a cultural development strategy and at the roots of a new type of immersive arts center: SPEKTRUM.

Save this picture!
Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Ludmilla Cerveny
Save this picture!
Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Image 20 of 24
Diagram
Save this picture!
Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Brick
© Ludmilla Cerveny

The artist's house, which he built in the 1950s on the barn of his parent's farm, has been preserved and/or rebuilt down to the most anecdotal details by removing layers of retrospectively applied finishes. The house now integrates the Hames gallery at its center, the sculptor's studio as he left it after his death, two immersive tourist suites, a kitchen, and a communal refectory.

Save this picture!
Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Image 4 of 24
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simone Bossi

As the ambition was to enhance the spatial and material richness of the original construction, particular attention has been paid to the careful integration of contemporary techniques and public building standards, all while avoiding false ceilings and drywall additions. Behind the estate, an extension in shape derived from the sculptor’s house hosts 4 workshops for contemporary creation and events, as well as two exhibition and gallery spaces, along the institution’s offices, contemporary circulation, sanitary and technical equipment necessary for the site.

Save this picture!
Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Image 23 of 24
Model

Built in exposed concrete and wrapped in rough aluminum sheets like the sculptor’s initial shack, this extension is set against the backdrop of the cradle of cement, the so-called "intermoselle" cement factory in Rumelange. The 4 workshops open large perspectives into the valley and the factory, entertaining at once a lush bucolic, industrial, and metropolitan experience. While the workshops in the groundfloor can be merged and serve for anything from sculpture to dance and concerts, the upper workshops integrate a split-level condition which can be appropriated in various, unprogrammed ways.

Save this picture!
Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ludmilla Cerveny

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rumelange, Luxembourg

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
2001 TBSI
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerRefurbishmentRenovationCultural CenterLuxembourg
Cite: "Spektrum Immersive Arts and Tourism Center / 2001 TBSI" 20 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017886/spektrum-immersive-arts-and-tourism-center-2001-tbsi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags