Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva

Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva

Save

Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 9 of 34Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 3 of 34Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 28 of 34Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 16 of 34Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Leiria, Portugal
  • Architects: Arquitectura Viva
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  184
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hugo Santos Silva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Canhamor, Damásio e Leal Lda, Interfogo, Lda
  • Construction: Nelson Batista Construções Lda
  • City: Leiria
  • Country: Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 7 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. The clients, a British couple, purchased an abandoned village consisting of six sets of run-down buildings with the aim of rehabilitating each space and turning it back into a village. The project aims to create local accommodation for wellness retreats with a sustainable approach, offering permaculture workshops, yoga, reiki and lots of contact with nature. In the first phase, the first complex was rehabilitated.

Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 11 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva

Originally, this building had likely functioned as a stable on the ground floor, with a possible granary or dwelling on the upper floor, following the traditional layout of traditional architecture. The owners decided to begin development in the abandoned village by converting this barn into two small dwellings, as a fire had destroyed the flooring and roofing 10 years ago.

Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 16 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 17 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva

In this space, which now includes two lodgings, concrete reinforcements were introduced to strengthen the existing structure and allow for larger openings, letting the interior and the exterior landscape flow together. Inside, the walls were lined with hemp concrete blocks, providing thermal and acoustic comfort. Initially, the blocks were to be plastered over, but the texture and appearance were so pleasing to us that we opted for leaving them exposed. In the roof, the wooden structures were replaced and kept exposed.

Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 18 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 31 of 34
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 3 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva

The main aim of this project is to use the materials exactly as they are, showing their functions and potential, without disguising them. The ground floor was finished with a polished screed, while the upper floor was finished with a wooden floor, resting on a wooden structure that serves as a ceiling for the ground floor. The walls covered in hemp concrete fulfil their thermal and acoustic purpose, and the new concrete structural elements are left bare. The roof structures, so well crafted, are also kept exposed.

Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 4 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 34 of 34
Section
Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 28 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva

The combination of traditional features, such as stone masonry walls and wooden roofs, with contemporary elements, such as a steel staircase, glazing and concrete details, give the project a unique identity.

Save this picture!
Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva - Image 8 of 34
© Hugo Santos Silva

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Arquitectura Viva
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Chumbaria Village - Hemp Brick House / Arquitectura Viva" [Casa com Blocos de Cânhamo / Arquitectura Viva] 21 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017873/chumbaria-village-hemp-brick-house-arquitectura-viva> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags