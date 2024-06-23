Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Kenya
  5. UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture

UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture

Save

UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsUA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 3 of 19UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 4 of 19UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 5 of 19UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kilifi, Kenya
  • Architects: Studio Mehta Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  155
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Iain Olivier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DUMONT
  • Lead Designer: Amar Mehta
  • Architects Of Record: Object Subject Ltd
  • City: Kilifi
  • Country: Kenya
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 7 of 19
© Iain Olivier

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled along the serene Takaungu Creek, UA House epitomizes the seamless blend of historical influence and contemporary architectural practices. This 150 square meter limestone villa stands as a testament to sustainable living and thoughtful design, drawing inspiration from the rich Omani heritage that has shaped Coastal Kenya. UA House is thoughtfully organized around a series of landscaped courtyards, creating a harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. These courtyards not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also serve functional purposes, such as facilitating natural ventilation and providing serene retreats from the tropical sun.

Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Iain Olivier

The architectural form of UA House is meticulously designed to respond to the demanding Kilifi climate. The structure features curated openings that facilitate year-round ventilation, ensuring a continuous flow of fresh air through the interiors. These apertures are strategically positioned not only to enhance ventilation but also to regulate light and heat ingress. By controlling the amount of sunlight penetrating the living spaces, the design minimizes heat buildup and maintains a comfortable indoor environment.

Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 8 of 19
© Iain Olivier
Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 17 of 19
Floorplan
Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 9 of 19
© Iain Olivier

A standout feature of UA House is its exterior, finished in a pink-hued lime, "neeru." This local and ancient plastering technique, utilizing quarry waste, allows the house to breathe and self-heal, fostering a durable and resilient facade. The striking pink exterior provides a vibrant contrast to the arid landscape, grounding the villa in its environment while highlighting its unique aesthetic.

Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 5 of 19
© Iain Olivier

Central to the villa's design is a significant extrusion that serves as a sun-shading device. This architectural element provides solar relief to the villa's flat slab and the sundowner deck, creating shaded areas that remain cool throughout the day. This thoughtful integration not only enhances the comfort of outdoor spaces but also contributes to the overall energy efficiency of the home. Through its carefully considered form and materials, UA House achieves a harmonious balance between aesthetic appeal, functional performance, and environmental sustainability, making it a distinctive and responsive addition to the coastal landscape of Takaungu Creek.

Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 4 of 19
© Iain Olivier
Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 19 of 19
Section

UA House goes beyond architectural ingenuity by integrating indigenous landscapes to combat the challenges of its arid setting. The thoughtful landscaping around the villa is not just an aesthetic decision but a strategic one aimed at enhancing the microclimate. UA House’s approach to landscaping is holistic, where the indigenous environment is preserved and enhanced. By harnessing the natural resilience of local plants and smart water management practices, the villa not only blends seamlessly with its surroundings but also creates a sustainable oasis that mitigates the challenges of its arid coastal setting.

Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 14 of 19
© Iain Olivier
Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 10 of 19
© Iain Olivier

Sustainability is at the core of UA House's design philosophy. The villa is constructed to withstand the harsh coastal climate through various architectural interventions. Deep eaves provide ample shade, minimizing heat gain and protecting the interiors from the sun's glare. Folding walls blur the boundaries between the inside and outside, allowing for an adaptable living experience that responds to changing weather conditions. Insulated slabs contribute to thermal regulation, ensuring a comfortable living environment year-round.

Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Iain Olivier

A remarkable 85% of UA House is built using salvaged materials sourced within a 45-kilometer radius. This commitment to using locally available, reclaimed resources not only reduces the environmental impact but also supports the local economy and reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting materials over long distances. The use of limestone, a material prevalent in the region, further roots the villa in its geographical and cultural setting. UA House is a contemporary homage to the Omani influence on Coastal Kenya, marrying sustainability with timeless design. It is a home that respects its past, embraces the present, and looks towards a responsible future, all while providing a tranquil and stylish retreat on the shores of Takaungu Creek.

Save this picture!
UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture - Image 15 of 19
© Iain Olivier

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Mehta Architecture
Office

Materials

StoneConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKenya

Materials and Tags

StoneConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesKenya
Cite: "UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture" 23 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017872/ua-house-studio-mehta-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags