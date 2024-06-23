UA House / Studio Mehta Architecture

+ 14

Lead Designer: Amar Mehta

Architects Of Record: Object Subject Ltd

City: Kilifi

Country: Kenya

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled along the serene Takaungu Creek, UA House epitomizes the seamless blend of historical influence and contemporary architectural practices. This 150 square meter limestone villa stands as a testament to sustainable living and thoughtful design, drawing inspiration from the rich Omani heritage that has shaped Coastal Kenya. UA House is thoughtfully organized around a series of landscaped courtyards, creating a harmonious flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. These courtyards not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also serve functional purposes, such as facilitating natural ventilation and providing serene retreats from the tropical sun.

The architectural form of UA House is meticulously designed to respond to the demanding Kilifi climate. The structure features curated openings that facilitate year-round ventilation, ensuring a continuous flow of fresh air through the interiors. These apertures are strategically positioned not only to enhance ventilation but also to regulate light and heat ingress. By controlling the amount of sunlight penetrating the living spaces, the design minimizes heat buildup and maintains a comfortable indoor environment.

A standout feature of UA House is its exterior, finished in a pink-hued lime, "neeru." This local and ancient plastering technique, utilizing quarry waste, allows the house to breathe and self-heal, fostering a durable and resilient facade. The striking pink exterior provides a vibrant contrast to the arid landscape, grounding the villa in its environment while highlighting its unique aesthetic.

Central to the villa's design is a significant extrusion that serves as a sun-shading device. This architectural element provides solar relief to the villa's flat slab and the sundowner deck, creating shaded areas that remain cool throughout the day. This thoughtful integration not only enhances the comfort of outdoor spaces but also contributes to the overall energy efficiency of the home. Through its carefully considered form and materials, UA House achieves a harmonious balance between aesthetic appeal, functional performance, and environmental sustainability, making it a distinctive and responsive addition to the coastal landscape of Takaungu Creek.

UA House goes beyond architectural ingenuity by integrating indigenous landscapes to combat the challenges of its arid setting. The thoughtful landscaping around the villa is not just an aesthetic decision but a strategic one aimed at enhancing the microclimate. UA House’s approach to landscaping is holistic, where the indigenous environment is preserved and enhanced. By harnessing the natural resilience of local plants and smart water management practices, the villa not only blends seamlessly with its surroundings but also creates a sustainable oasis that mitigates the challenges of its arid coastal setting.

Sustainability is at the core of UA House's design philosophy. The villa is constructed to withstand the harsh coastal climate through various architectural interventions. Deep eaves provide ample shade, minimizing heat gain and protecting the interiors from the sun's glare. Folding walls blur the boundaries between the inside and outside, allowing for an adaptable living experience that responds to changing weather conditions. Insulated slabs contribute to thermal regulation, ensuring a comfortable living environment year-round.

A remarkable 85% of UA House is built using salvaged materials sourced within a 45-kilometer radius. This commitment to using locally available, reclaimed resources not only reduces the environmental impact but also supports the local economy and reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting materials over long distances. The use of limestone, a material prevalent in the region, further roots the villa in its geographical and cultural setting. UA House is a contemporary homage to the Omani influence on Coastal Kenya, marrying sustainability with timeless design. It is a home that respects its past, embraces the present, and looks towards a responsible future, all while providing a tranquil and stylish retreat on the shores of Takaungu Creek.