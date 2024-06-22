Robin House / Wolveridge Architects

+ 19

Architecture And Interiors: Jessica Corbett

Architcture: Jason Pitts, Qutaibah Al-Atafi

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential Home

City: Mount Martha

Country: Australia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Robin House forms part of a speculative home series, however distinguishes itself as a considered coastal design solution and deviates from the sensation of a cut and copy approach. The project ultimately challenges good design principles, cost of built works and requirements of the client brief.

Located a short walk away from Mt. Martha Beach, Robin House sits inconspicuously at the rear of a secluded subdivided site. The concept was to design a speculative home with a flare that pushes boundaries but does not build costs and challenges the idea of what a speculative home should be. The concept looks to wrap the dwelling around a series of landscaped moments, culminating in a central courtyard, achieving a sense of natural light and cross ventilation throughout.

A gable ceiling in the living space and a pop-up window with a shaped reveal in the main bedroom add a level of depth and flare, a significant detachment from a standard speculative home. Each space has carefully considered moments through either specific materiality choices or the way a brick detail can be achieved. Wet areas are colorful and fun, the kitchen showcases a striking metal island with a stone insert, and curved form that also connects to the splash back, and the hallway is tactile and suggestive. The intention was for the occupier to arrive, down the battle axe drive, and feel special at the arrival of Robin House, to feel at home.

As a speculative home, it is somewhat challenging to capture the client brief, as each buyer is different. Robin House was designed in a way that created a journey through the space, starting at the front door and leading into the main living space. The conscious material choices, color palette, and curved elements derive the way one would experience the dwelling. Robin house feels like a boutique, upmarket, yet simple and sophisticated coastal house. All spaces of the dwelling have been carefully considered to connect to one another and celebrate the relationship of spaces and the context in which the project sits.