Shell Home / Binishells Inc.

Shell Home / Binishells Inc.

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, House Interiors
Malibu, United States
  • Architects: Binishells Inc.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6500 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roger Davies
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bolefloor, DDC, Jeff Lincoln Art&Design, Paola Lenti, Petlamp Studio SL, Roche Bobois, Sacco
  • Architecture: Nicolò G. Bini, AIA
  • Construction Drawing: Matt McGrane
  • Interior Design: Fox Nahem
  • Technical Advisor: Ignacio Barandiaran
  • Landscape Design: Planted LA
  • Structural Engineer: Richmond Hoffmayer
  • Research Development: Jason Pilarski
  • Shotcrete: Shotcrete Structures
  • Interior Construction: All Coast Construction
  • City: Malibu
  • Country: United States
Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies

Text description provided by the architects. The Shell Home project in Malibu challenges us to reconsider how we design and build architecture. This project illustrates how natural principles may be used to guide design, improve performance and give shape to the envelope of a building. This ‘Form Finding Functionality’ leverages air pressure to design and build an asymmetrical thin shell structure quickly and practically. The resulting building is a sculpture for living. Architecturally expressive and highly resilient, it provides structural and environmental efficiency as well as adaptability within a uniquely flowing organic form.

Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies
Shell Home / Binishells Inc. - Plan
Plan
Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies
Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies

The construction industry has trailed other major industries with regard to productivity and technology. This has resulted in significant ineficiencies in some of the most basic aspects of construction including safety, speed, affordability and environmental impact. Given buildings account for 30% of the world’s energy consumption, is it not time to rethink how we build and design?

Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies
Shell Home / Binishells Inc. - Sections
Sections
Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies

Our alternative approach deploys a single reusable, preformed pneumatic formwork secured to a foundation and inflated to a specified air pressure. Steel reinforcement and concrete are added onto the inflated air form. Air pressure is maintained during construction and curing. Once the specified compressive strength is achieved, the formwork is deflated and ready for reuse. Less material and labor are required and construction waste and timelines are reduced, yet the resulting building envelope is more resilient, safer and greener than traditional construction. The building technology exemplified by this project has applications across scales, programs, and price points and articulates a new architectural and construction approach, synthesizing design, resiliency, and sustainability.

Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies
Shell Home / Binishells Inc. - Diagram
Diagram
Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies
Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies

The Shell Home literally and figuratively emerges from the landscape, providing endlessly flowing living spaces tied to views framed by generous organic openings. The project's sinusoidally silhouetted shell is as naturally elegant as it is safe. The building shell curves continuously to articulate sculptural environments and define comfortable, biomorphic spaces. The design approach is derived from natural forces. Air pressure is harnessed to build and design the project. The resulting form elevates both sensations and performance and brings us closer to a synergy with nature.

Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies

The dual-curvature, monolithic building envelope is much safer and more resilient than traditional envelopes. It carries dead and live loads efficiently and transfers them elegantly along its entire perimeter to the foundation. The building shell is self-supporting, eliminating the need for columns or bearing walls and allowing total flexibility to design and evolve the interior. It is made up of low-carbon geopolymer concrete and contains less than half the embodied energy of a similarly sized traditional building. The building envelope is also thermal bridge-free and insulated to reduce energy use by as much as 65%. The Shell Home’s high-efficiency envelope, siting, landscape and water elements, natural ventilation, and day-lighting combine with other passive design elements and active systems to further reduce environmental impact.

Shell Home / Binishells Inc.
© Roger Davies

Cite: "Shell Home / Binishells Inc." 01 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017819/shell-home-binishells-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags