World
Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects

Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Sports Architecture, Gymnasium
Řevnice, Czech Republic
  • Architects: Grido architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1970
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rako, 4heat, Acelor Mittal, Aluprof, KOVO Smetana, Kotrbatý, Ledex, MTB Group, Okna Intos, Renolit, Spinflo, Stavebniny Dek, Tarkett
  • Lead Architects: Ing. Arch Peter Sticzay-Gromski
Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects - Image 2 of 27
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. A private client was commissioned to design a sports hall for the pupils of Řevnice primary school, for after-school sports clubs, and for the use of the whole town community. This created a school campus with an indoor arena and an adjacent athletic oval on the school grounds.

Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects - Image 3 of 27
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects - Image 4 of 27
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The mass of the hall, with minimum external dimensions of 45x25x10m, had to be set in the dense, predominantly residential development on School Street so as to cause as little disturbance as possible. Therefore, we chose rounded corners - the volume is significantly reduced. At the same time, most of the buildings in the area always have extensions, loggias, and pergolas around them, thus "dissolving" their volume into the space around them.

Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects - Image 13 of 27
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects - Image 24 of 27
Underground Floor Plan
Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects - Image 14 of 27
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects - Image 16 of 27

The entrance to the hall from the street is defined by the position of the service wing. This is positioned to the east of the hall so as not to alter the sight lines of the lower primary school classes while pushing the hall slightly further away from the school to meet hygiene limits. This position also favors the length of the connecting neck. All the changing rooms are located at this level along with the clubhouse and boiler room. The entrance areas are connected by a wide "falcon" seating staircase from which the ridges of the Brda Mountains can be seen. The space is designed without ceilings with admitted technologies.

Sports Hall Řevnice / Grido architects - Image 7 of 27
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project location

Address:Řevnice, Czech Republic

Materials

WoodConcrete

