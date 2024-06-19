Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro

Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Showroom
Gangnam District, South Korea
  • Architects: Studio Prepro
  Area: 355
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers:  Duramaru, PH Woojin, TotalMarble
Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 2 of 20
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Milbon is a Japanese hair cosmetic brand with a history spanning over 60 years, maintaining its reputation throughout this period. The brand places value on enabling people to live beautifully, emphasizing <authenticity, mental enrichment, and the diversity of life. Beyond providing high-quality products, Milbon also hosts hair-related lectures and contributes to the training of hair designers.

Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 5 of 20
© Donggyu Kim
Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 4 of 20
© Donggyu Kim

The authenticity of Milbon is evident in their long-standing commitment to developing products that address hair concerns and through educational initiatives in hair care, conveying intrinsic values. Ultimately, the beauty Milbon pursues of is not about lavish adornment but about essential beauty. Based on this understanding, we aim to encapsulate the concept of "Heritage" within the space.

Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 9 of 20
© Donggyu Kim
Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 20 of 20
Plan
Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 10 of 20
© Donggyu Kim

  1. The space reveals essential beauty through the pure materiality of the materials used.
  2. It creates a comfortable and warm atmosphere as a supporter to help you live beautifully, appealing to various age groups.
  3. It aims to express in spatial the presence that has been in place for a long time.

Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 12 of 20
© Donggyu Kim
Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 14 of 20
© Donggyu Kim

The space is divided into two main areas: a showroom for introducing and testing Milbon products and an event hall designed to accommodate a variety of events such as hair shows, lectures, and photo shoots. Due to the distinct nature of these two programs within the same space, a raised floor facilitates spatial separation, and a moving wall allows for flexible use according to the needs of different situations. The showroom welcomes visitors as they approach from the outside. The space extends outward, using concrete panels from the interior to the terrace to enhance a sense of openness. A curved wall for product display and a centrally located island display mass present a strong presence. The rough stone texture contrasts with the soft shapes, showcasing the inherent materiality, while the curved ceiling details add dynamism to the space.

Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 15 of 20
© Donggyu Kim
Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 7 of 20
© Donggyu Kim

The shampoo area serves as a transition within the space, acting as an intermediary between the showroom and the studio. The ambiance shifts to a cozier mood as one moves from the showroom to the shampoo area, while the studio view is dramatized with pinpoint lighting, creating an impact similar to a stage. The walls of the versatile event space were designed with simplicity in mind. It features a portable podium and a large monitor for lectures and is equipped with stage lighting to accommodate events like hair shows. Additionally, a horizontal studio for photography is also part of this multifunctional space.

Milbon Showroom / Studio Prepro - Image 19 of 20
© Donggyu Kim

Project location

Address:Gangnam District, South Korea

Studio Prepro
