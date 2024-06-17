Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Charmed House / The Ranch Mine

Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 2 of 24Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 3 of 24Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 4 of 24Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 5 of 24Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Phoenix, United States
  • Architects: The Ranch Mine
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5390 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dan Ryan Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bulthaup, Delta Millworks, Sierra Pacific Windows
  • Lead Architect: Cavin Costello
  • Structural Engineer: Broderick Engineering
  • Site Size: 23314 ft2
  • Mpe Engineer: Sequoia Trail Engineers
  • Interior Designer: Britany Simon Design House
  • General Contractor : Brimley Construction
  • Landscape Design: Berghoff Design Group
  • City: Phoenix
  • Country: United States
Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 2 of 24
© Dan Ryan Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In 2020, The Ranch Mine received a very unusual project inquiry, which was the first in the firm’s history. The scope of the inquiry was not unusual: a new modern home to replace the ranch house in the Arcadia neighborhood in Phoenix, Arizona, which they had outgrown while having 3 children over the past 8 years.

Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 3 of 24
© Dan Ryan Studio
Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 20 of 24
Plan - 1st floor
Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 10 of 24
© Dan Ryan Studio

The unusual part was the request for it to be a surprise for the homeowner’s wife after the couple had started and stopped twice with other professionals. This seemed risky, but the gamble paid off as the surprise was met with excitement, and the family finally achieved the dream home they had always wanted but were never able to accomplish: a 2 story, multigenerational contemporary family home fitting their personalities and lifestyle.

Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 8 of 24
© Dan Ryan Studio

The property consists of a main house for the family and wheelchair accessible guest house for the grandparents. Conceptually the main house was designed with black brick volumes with pocketing and sliding glass doors that open out to the front and back yards on the 1st floor and a white stucco box 2nd floor sitting on top.

Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 15 of 24
© Dan Ryan Studio

Wood was used to highlight the openings of the home, the front door and the pocketing glass doors to the front and back yard. The 1st floor contains the main living spaces, primary suite, guest bedroom and gym while the 2nd floor contains all of the kid’s bedrooms, den, homework area, and laundry room. The detached guest house anchors the east side of the backyard, creating a courtyard around the existing pool that was saved.

Charmed House / The Ranch Mine - Image 18 of 24
© Dan Ryan Studio

