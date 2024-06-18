Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego

Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 2 of 31Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 3 of 31Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 4 of 31Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 5 of 31Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  • Architects: Atelier Alejandro Borrego
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomasso Riva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Delta Light, Meir
  • Lead Architect: Alejandro Borrego
Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 5 of 31
© Tomasso Riva

Text description provided by the architects. The V house was born from the client's poetic desires. It comes to life in the form of a balcony overlooking the ocean. It is perched atop a hill, allowing for a 360-degree view of the ocean, mountains, and incredible sunsets. The house is designed with greenery ever-present.

Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 6 of 31
© Tomasso Riva
Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 31 of 31
Plan - 1st Floor
Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 10 of 31
© Tomasso Riva

The V house is a testament to the interplay between full and empty architectural spaces. This design choice allows for a light and fluid roof, supported by a metallic canopy that protects the heavy rain and sun of Lombok.

Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 17 of 31
© Tomasso Riva

The house is a work of art and a practical and efficient living space. This thoughtful design ensures that every aspect of the house serves a purpose, making it livable. All the house's spaces face the south view towards the Indic Ocean.

Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 12 of 31
© Tomasso Riva
Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 30 of 31
Plan - Basement Floor
Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 4 of 31
© Tomasso Riva

The wooden panels that structure the house can seamlessly be opened to invite the surroundings or closed for more private moments. The open design, maximizing views from all parts of the house, is complemented by the contrast of dark Ulin wood, sand-colored cement floors, and simple straight lines, creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere.

Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego - Image 9 of 31
© Tomasso Riva

About this office
Atelier Alejandro Borrego
Office

Top #Tags