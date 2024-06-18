Villa V / Atelier Alejandro Borrego

+ 26

Houses • Indonesia Architects: Atelier Alejandro Borrego

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 380 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Tomasso Riva

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Delta Light , Meir

Lead Architect: Alejandro Borrego

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The V house was born from the client's poetic desires. It comes to life in the form of a balcony overlooking the ocean. It is perched atop a hill, allowing for a 360-degree view of the ocean, mountains, and incredible sunsets. The house is designed with greenery ever-present.

The V house is a testament to the interplay between full and empty architectural spaces. This design choice allows for a light and fluid roof, supported by a metallic canopy that protects the heavy rain and sun of Lombok.

The house is a work of art and a practical and efficient living space. This thoughtful design ensures that every aspect of the house serves a purpose, making it livable. All the house's spaces face the south view towards the Indic Ocean.

The wooden panels that structure the house can seamlessly be opened to invite the surroundings or closed for more private moments. The open design, maximizing views from all parts of the house, is complemented by the contrast of dark Ulin wood, sand-colored cement floors, and simple straight lines, creating a serene and peaceful atmosphere.