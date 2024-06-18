Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten

W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Office Buildings
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Project Team: Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten, Chen Yu Tang, María Eugenia Carrizosa, Rodrigo Reverte
  • Furniture Design: Joh Yun Seok
  • Acrylic Artist: Rahee Yoon
  • Electrical & Plumbing Engineering: Smtec & Dongnam Mec
  • Graphic Designers: MYKC Studio
  • Local Architects: HNSA Architects and Designers
  • City: Seongdong-gu
  • Country: South Korea
Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 2 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography

Text description provided by the architects. W-Mission is one of the highest-quality textile manufacturers in South Korea. Their new headquarters are located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, and are known for their shoe manufacturing factory buildings, which were built with traditional red brick. This reborn district has become a vibrant urban landmark for art, culture, and design in the Korean capital.

Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 11 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography
Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 26 of 35
Plan - 9th Floor
Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 3 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography

The commission of this design departs from three main existential concepts that best represent the spiritual character of the client: sacredness, sanctuary, and community. The inspiration for it reflects on the ocean waves of the birthplace of our client and the material properties of textiles, such as lightness, weaving patterns, undulation and enclosure, and disclosure. The architectural features heighten the feeling of spirituality, the main one being the reversal of a traditional Gothic high-arched facade from the interior (of a cathedral) to the exterior urban street.

Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 15 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography
Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 33 of 35
Section BB
Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 5 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography

The reproduction of drapery in stone sculpture, as researched during the design process of the Administrative Building for the Textilverband, has always represented a captivating paradox. In this case, the traditional brick masonry system offered great capacity to depict and adapt to the desired curve. Brick construction has a long historical tradition in Seoul. The adopted solution, in this case, is a literal ‘curtain wall’ system using bricks attached to a concrete wall cast “in situ,” which serves as a guide for constructing the curve. With the help of a digital computational tool, we could devise a rather simple algorithm for creating the intended wave effect rising up to the sky. With 520 courses of brick height, every 24 courses, a new brick is added to achieve the desired curve growth. The wave amplitude ranges from 0 on the third floor, where it starts, to 170cm at the roof line.

Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 13 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography

The building consists of 3 stratified programmatic layers:

  • The community zone with street frontage that consists of the WM Café and garden, the WMission academy, workshop, and exhibition spaces. A three-floor height atrium articulates the public program of the building.
  • An open office block of four floors is located above the public package. - W-Mission’s headquarters as top zone on the last three floors. Integrated by office program, workshop and gathering spaces. Within this private area of the building, double height interconnected spaces inspired by the typology of the basilica nave introduce natural light that evokes an environment for spirituality and meditation.
  • All 3 zones offer semi-outdoor double height courtyards. Put together; the building creates a kind of vertical neighborhood with generous outdoor pockets and internal patios that are shifted but interconnected, all reaching out to the outdoor space and the sky and reinforcing the feeling of community.

Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 16 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography
Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 8 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography
Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 31 of 35
West Elevation

The waving façade acts as a backcloth for the urban perspectives of the streets that lead into Seongsu-dong District from the west across the Seoul Forest Park. This characteristic solid façade houses the service program and the vertical circulations. In contrast, the outdoor gardens and terraces on the east façade offer a wide open view towards the Han River and Seongsu-dong District. The north façade is composed of apparently random openings categorized by three different types that respond to the programmatic requirements of the space.

Save this picture!
W‐Mission Headquarters / Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten - Image 6 of 35
© YuChen Chao Photography

Address: Seongdong-gu, South Korea

Behet Bondzio Lin Architekten
Brick

