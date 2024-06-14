House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a

+ 27

Construction Quadra

City: Val-Morin

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the wooded, mountainous region of the Laurentians, Quebec, the piece of land presented by the clients posed significant challenges from the outset of the project. Only a small buildable footprint remained once zoning setbacks, environmental factors, and a minimum of privacy from the road were considered. The result is an area of land defined by its nearly 45% slope.

The starting morphology, a typical rectangular plan with a hip roof, is methodically transformed during the design process through a series of operations. The volume is split, rotated, and scaled, slowly adapting the program to the site and context. The resulting twin shapes sit toward the high point of the lot, nestled into the rocky terrain towards the east while framing dramatic views to the northwest. A fully glazed passage bridges the two volumes, creating a moment of transparency through the house, visible as you approach the main entrance and as you circulate within the house.

The smaller volume contains a generous kitchen opening onto an impressive all-wood structure cantilever protecting a south-facing terrace. A perforated wood screen conceals the stairs leading to a painting studio and seasonal greenhouse. The larger volume makes up the remaining communal program on the ground floor. The bedrooms and main bathroom are located below, in a walk-out basement partially carved into the hill.

The second floor is used for a spare bedroom and open mezzanine, adding space for play for the couple’s two young children. The cathedral ceilings and the addition of several skylights provide natural light for the upper floors which filters down to the living spaces. The house is clad in local eastern cedar boards and treated with a natural stain to protect and accelerate aging. The corrugated roof picks up the fine vertical lines of the cladding and contiguous soffit.