Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a

House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a

Save

House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 2 of 32House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 3 of 32House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 4 of 32House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 5 of 32House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Val-Morin, Canada
  • Architects: Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Lesage
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hamster, Scierie Bruno Bélisle
  • Lead Architects: Julia Manaças, Theodore Oyama
  • General Constructing: Construction Quadra
  • City: Val-Morin
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 2 of 32

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the wooded, mountainous region of the Laurentians, Quebec, the piece of land presented by the clients posed significant challenges from the outset of the project. Only a small buildable footprint remained once zoning setbacks, environmental factors, and a minimum of privacy from the road were considered. The result is an area of land defined by its nearly 45% slope.

Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 3 of 32
© Alex Lesage
Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 23 of 32
Ground Floor Plan

The starting morphology, a typical rectangular plan with a hip roof, is methodically transformed during the design process through a series of operations. The volume is split, rotated, and scaled, slowly adapting the program to the site and context. The resulting twin shapes sit toward the high point of the lot, nestled into the rocky terrain towards the east while framing dramatic views to the northwest. A fully glazed passage bridges the two volumes, creating a moment of transparency through the house, visible as you approach the main entrance and as you circulate within the house.

Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 7 of 32
© Alex Lesage
Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 8 of 32
© Alex Lesage

The smaller volume contains a generous kitchen opening onto an impressive all-wood structure cantilever protecting a south-facing terrace. A perforated wood screen conceals the stairs leading to a painting studio and seasonal greenhouse. The larger volume makes up the remaining communal program on the ground floor. The bedrooms and main bathroom are located below, in a walk-out basement partially carved into the hill.

Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 5 of 32
© Alex Lesage
Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 30 of 32
Section 1
Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 4 of 32
© Alex Lesage

The second floor is used for a spare bedroom and open mezzanine, adding space for play for the couple’s two young children. The cathedral ceilings and the addition of several skylights provide natural light for the upper floors which filters down to the living spaces. The house is clad in local eastern cedar boards and treated with a natural stain to protect and accelerate aging. The corrugated roof picks up the fine vertical lines of the cladding and contiguous soffit.

Save this picture!
House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a - Image 6 of 32
© Alex Lesage

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "House MN / Julia Manaças Architecte + o y a m a " 14 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017672/house-mn-julia-manacas-architecte-plus-o-y-a-m-a> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags