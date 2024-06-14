Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten

The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 10 of 24
© Ypsilon Business Photography

The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 2 of 24The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 3 of 24The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 4 of 24The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 5 of 24The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Aalst, Belgium
  • Architects: Objekt Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ypsilon Business Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceramica Vogue
  • Lead Architects: Niels Van der Straeten, Dries Van Nieuwenborgh, Mahir Yavas
The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 12 of 24
© Ypsilon Business Photography
The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 3 of 24
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Text description provided by the architects. We were charged with the design of a multifamily house on a smaller vacant plot in a semi-open development. The biggest challenge here lies in the shape of the plot: very narrow in front and widening towards the back. In addition, it also had to connect seamlessly to the adjacent blind façade of the house.

The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 2 of 24
© Ypsilon Business Photography
The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 7 of 24
© Ypsilon Business Photography

To make the different building levels visible in a quest for recognizability and captivating volumetry, incisions were made, as it were, where limited overhangs provide the shadow effect desired. These incisions provide a logical transition between the different building depths at the back. At the front, the overhang forms the covered entrance porch of the duplex house.

The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 22 of 24
Floor Plan
The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 23 of 24
Floor Plan

The building houses two residential units, both with separate entrances. The two-bedroom flat on the ground floor has its entrance in the side elevation of the building. Residents can enjoy a nice outdoor space with a spacious terrace and a nice garden. The upstairs duplex flat, also with two bedrooms, is accessed through the front facade. The lack of a garden here is compensated by two spacious terraces at the rear of the building. A generous skylight above the void at the stairwell allows natural daylight to spread deep into the duplex.

The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 16 of 24
© Ypsilon Business Photography
The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 14 of 24
© Ypsilon Business Photography

The façade of the building is clad in a ruby-red, glazed tile. Together with the red-colored exterior joinery, it seeks to create a pared-down, monolithic whole, reinforcing its volumetrics. The whole contrast with the other buildings, like a jewel in its raw surroundings.

The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten - Image 8 of 24
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Project gallery

About this office
Objekt Architecten
Office

Cite: "The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten" 14 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017600/the-garden-room-objekt-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

