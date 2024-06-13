Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. n-retreat / one-aftr

n-retreat / one-aftr

Save

n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 2 of 38n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 3 of 38n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 4 of 38n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 5 of 38n-retreat / one-aftr - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Houses
Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 7 of 38
© Jang Mi

Text description provided by the architects. N Retreat is a two-story company retreat located in the forest of Odae Mountain. The project is inspired by the spectrum of vegetation on site and the Korean vernacular greenhouse, Onsil.

Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 2 of 38
© Jang Mi
Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 29 of 38
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 3 of 38
© Jang Mi
Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 31 of 38
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 4 of 38
© Jang Mi

Combined with modern materials and mechanical systems, such as polycarbonate and heat exhaust and intake, we retrofitted the ‘Onsil’ for modern-day use. The air gap between the polycarbonate facade and the concrete wall retains or releases heat to neutralize the interior temperature. Surrounded by two guest bedrooms and a common area, the courtyard brings light into the retreat while functioning as a chamber to let the air flow from one end to the other. 

Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 18 of 38
© Jang Mi
Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 38 of 38
Section 03

Utilizing the steep contours of the site, the northern edge of the first floor is submerged in earth, making it a two-story building from the front and a single-story on the back. The Trombe and retaining walls built with pre-cast concrete stabilize the building structurally and thermally. On top, a timber frame structure sits on the concrete walls. The two floors align on the southern edge of the building to create more privacy on the backend of the retreat. The orthogonal z shaped massing provides all faces of the upper level with different views and access to the surrounding landscape. 

Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 11 of 38
© Jang Mi
Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 27 of 38
© Jang Mi

Taking advantage of the tall forest on the backend of the site, we transformed the agricultural land into fringe habitation where the biodiversity of the forest and the backyard cohabitate. On the boundaries of the forest, garden, and building, different scales and layers of rocks, gravel, blocks, and plants are placed to facilitate the growth of weeds and wilderness as part of the landscape. 

Save this picture!
n-retreat / one-aftr - Image 8 of 38
© Jang Mi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
one-aftr
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "n-retreat / one-aftr" 13 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017577/n-retreat-one-aftr> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags