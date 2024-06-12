Villa Sawah / Stilt Studios

+ 19

R&D Team: Putu Gitta Wisnu, Kevin Setiawan, Fadhilah Sayogo Putri

Architectural Design Team: Khalik Arif Thahara, Zakiatul Mukaromah

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the lush landscapes of Canggu, Villa Sawah emerges as the first villa of Stilt Studios’ Family Village project. The Family Village itself redefines family living with its bespoke design that emphasizes community spaces, featuring a dedicated common area and playground, fostering a safe and nurturing community environment. It is thoughtfully designed to support and enhance family interactions and activities, ensuring that each individual enjoys a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle. This project represents a new paradigm in family-oriented residential architecture, seamlessly blending sustainable design with functionality to meet the diverse needs of family living.

Constructed using high-quality materials, including teak, bengkirai, and marble, Villa Sawah exemplifies sophistication and comfort. The villa features high ceilings and expansive outdoor areas, offering 255 sqm of total living space with breathtaking views of rice fields. The architectural design facilitates seamless indoor-outdoor living, with an extensive decking area that integrates harmoniously with the interior spaces.

Raised upon stilted foundations, the villa embraces a symbiotic relationship with the land, preserving green spaces and minimizing its ecological footprint. The villa comprises two separate buildings: the main building houses a master bedroom, kids' bedrooms, and open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas, while the secondary building includes a guest bedroom, an office, and an adaptable space suitable for an indoor yoga area, TV room, or additional living area. This configuration ensures privacy and versatility, accommodating various family dynamics and needs.

In line with Stilt Studios’ commitment to sustainability, the villa incorporates prefabricated building elements and responsibly sourced materials. Stilt Studios employs a prefabricated modular system based on a 3x3 meter module in the design, optimizing steel cutting and offering extensive customization. This modular system is also applied to all wood components, ensuring precision and maintaining the standards. It accelerates the construction and significantly reduces waste, thereby lowering the carbon footprint associated with the building process.

Villa Sawah is equipped with a smart home system that integrates energy usage metering and high-level thermal insulation, achieving 54% greater energy efficiency and 78% less embodied carbon due to the extensive use of wood, which is renowned for its carbon storage capabilities. Moreover, natural cooling is facilitated by strategically placed openable windows, promoting cross-ventilation and reducing reliance on artificial cooling systems. This emphasis on sustainability ensures that Villa Sawah provides not only a luxurious living experience but also aligns with principles of environmental stewardship.