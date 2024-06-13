Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House K / Kii inc.

House K / Kii inc.

Save

House K / Kii inc. - Image 2 of 21House K / Kii inc. - Image 3 of 21House K / Kii inc. - Image 4 of 21House K / Kii inc. - Image 5 of 21House K / Kii inc. - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Apartments, Renovation
Meguro City, Japan
  • Architects: Kii inc.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  97
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Masanori Kaneshita
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kvadrat
  • Lead Architects: Satoshi Arai , Kei Nakatomi
  • General Contracting: Ishimaru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 2 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita

Text description provided by the architects. We designed a residence that doubles as a workspace in a 50-year-old apartment building on high ground in the heart of the city. The building stands on a hillside in the shape of a mortar facing a nearby river. Because of the change in zoning across the road, there are no tall buildings in front of the apartment, and the balcony offers a wide view of the city stretching out to the horizon, merging with the sky.

Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 10 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita
Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 20 of 21
Plan
Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 6 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita
Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 3 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita

The U-shaped floor has windows on three sides, allowing daylight to flow in and air to circulate throughout the day, as well as enabling the residents to feel close to the outdoors environment even inside. The topography and the long history of human presence create a unique quality of space that can be found nowhere else but in this very location. We wanted to create a comfortable place by maximizing and incorporating what is already here, combining all of the elements mentioned above.

Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 12 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita
Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 21 of 21
Illustration
Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 11 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita

Using the existing planar form, we have reinvented its gaps and empty spaces, constructing one whole space where everything is connected without blocking light or wind. By dividing and connecting the spaces, we created a place that feels like one large room where residents can share the same atmosphere and freely choose where they want to spend their time, feeling comfortable wherever they are.

Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 5 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita
Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 4 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita

The structure, which contains the handwriting and work of craftsmen, was designed to become a comfortable space by overlapping the new and the old, the rough texture and the delicate material, and the different qualities. The project was planned to create a comfortable space by layering new and old, rough and delicate materials and different qualities.

Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 15 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita

In order to reduce the influence of the strong daytime sunlight and outside air, double-paned wooden sash windows were installed on the west side of the house. We placed each of the fixtures in such a way as to improve insulation performance while at the same time creating a comfortable thermal environment for year-round living.

Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 19 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita
Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 18 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita

Transparent curtains on the south windows change color depending on the sunlight, swaying in the wind and reflecting the shade of the trees on the balcony. The leaves of the trees change color, flowers bloom, and fruits grow so that one can spend time each day feeling the change of weather and seasons.
We hope that the mixture of all the things that are here and the things that will be here in the future will grow into a rich space as residents continue to live in the house.

Save this picture!
House K / Kii inc. - Image 14 of 21
© Masanori Kaneshita

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kii inc.
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "House K / Kii inc." 13 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017515/house-k-kii-inc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags