World
Sinsa-dong Mix-use Building / a round architects

Sinsa-dong Mix-use Building / a round architects - Image 6 of 28
© Choi Jinbo

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Commercial Architecture
Gangnam District, South Korea
  Architects: a round architects
  Area: 469
  Year: 2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Choi Jinbo
  Lead Architects: Park Chang Hyun
© Choi Jinbo

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located next to Dosan Park in Gangnam, one of Seoul's most heavily trafficked neighborhoods. As Seoul expanded in the 1960s, the area around the site was laid out in a grid-like urban plan with wide streets and has recently become denser. The site faces a narrow road compared to the surrounding roads, but many people use it.

© Choi Jinbo
Plan - 2nd Floor
© Choi Jinbo

We wanted to minimize the pressure of the building on the narrow road. The first-floor façade of the building maximizes the glass area to create a sense of openness, and the mass of the building is planned to be horizontally divided.

© Choi Jinbo
Section
© Choi Jinbo
© Choi Jinbo

The massing is floated with glass and reflectors to create a sense of massing, which allows natural light to flow deep into the interior. The segmented masses are proportioned differently on each floor, creating an ambiguous sense of scale. Each mass is subtly different in color and texture, adding to the richness of the building's overall elevation.

© Choi Jinbo

Project location

Address:Gangnam District, South Korea

Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Commercial Architecture, South Korea
