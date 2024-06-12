Dinh House Village / H2

+ 23

Architects: Tran Van Huynh, Nguyen Duy The

Structure And Me Engineering: Nguyen Van Hoa

Construction: Mr. Doan

Wood Work: Mr. Duy

Aluminum And Glasswork: Mr. Hiep

Swimming Pool Equipment: Mr. Minh

City: Huu Bang

Country: Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project reflects the personality of the homeowner with the desire to bring an open space filled with light and greenery, private spaces are limited to a minimum, the remaining are common and play spaces for children. Children explore every weekend when their parents let them visit their grandparents.

The project uses mainly raw materials such as (green stone, gray laterite, washed stone, wood, and trees...) with the desire to bring closeness and familiarity with the homeowner's previous life and allow the project to integrate with the surrounding construction context.