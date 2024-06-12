Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Dinh House Village / H2

Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 2 of 28Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 3 of 28Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 4 of 28Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 5 of 28Dinh House Village / H2 - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Huu Bang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Tran Van Huynh, Nguyen Duy The
  • Structure And Me Engineering: Nguyen Van Hoa
  • Construction: Mr. Doan
  • Wood Work: Mr. Duy
  • Aluminum And Glasswork: Mr. Hiep
  • Swimming Pool Equipment: Mr. Minh
  • City: Huu Bang
  • Country: Vietnam
Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 7 of 28
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The project reflects the personality of the homeowner with the desire to bring an open space filled with light and greenery, private spaces are limited to a minimum, the remaining are common and play spaces for children. Children explore every weekend when their parents let them visit their grandparents.

Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 2 of 28
© Hoang Le
Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 26 of 28
Plans
Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 4 of 28
© Hoang Le
Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 11 of 28
© Hoang Le

The project uses mainly raw materials such as (green stone, gray laterite, washed stone, wood, and trees...) with the desire to bring closeness and familiarity with the homeowner's previous life and allow the project to integrate with the surrounding construction context.

Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 12 of 28
© Hoang Le
Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 27 of 28
Front Elevation

  • 1st floor: living room, kitchen, swimming pool, 01 bedroom
  • 2nd floor: 01 bedroom, large common living space
  • 3rd floor: 01 bedroom, 01 wooden block, reading room for children, worship room, and garden
  • 4th floor: large garden for BBQ activities, her vegetable garden.

Dinh House Village / H2 - Image 3 of 28
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

