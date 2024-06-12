Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects

River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 2 of 17River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 3 of 17River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 4 of 17River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 5 of 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Recreation & Training, Residential Architecture
Austin, United States
  • Design Team: Juan Miró (FAIA), Miguel Rivera (FAIA), Ken Jones (AIA), Brooks Cavender, Taylor Odell
  • General Contractor : Classic Constructors, Dalgleish Construction Company
  • Steel Fabrication & Erection: Patriot Erectors
  • Furniture And Decorative Lighting: Collected Design Studio
  • City: Austin
  • Country: United States
River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 2 of 17
© Paul Finkel

Text description provided by the architects. The River Hills Cabin was conceived as a carved volume whose motorized sliding glass walls invite the lake environment inside at the press of a button. Chosen for their durability, polished concrete floors accentuate the continuity from interior to exterior. The ceiling and soffits are clad in reclaimed long-leaf pine. A wine cellar separates the open kitchen, dining, and living space from the private bedroom and full bath. A small powder bath is accessible from the outdoor space, as well as an outdoor rinse shower that cascades from a narrow slit in one of the weathering steel panels.

River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 3 of 17
© Paul Finkel
River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 11 of 17
Site Plan
River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 8 of 17
© Paul Finkel

Shaded by a native pecan tree, the outdoor kitchen features an island with built-in appliances in front of a grilling suite that features a custom smoker designed by a local chef. The multiple cooking options create a gathering space for the outdoor patio as well as a space from which to entertain.

River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 4 of 17
© Paul Finkel

From the cabin, a path leads to a weathering steel boat dock (aka “W Dock”) floating in the shallow waters of Lake Austin. The primary elements of the boat dock are the triangular tube steel frames and horizontal decks. Coming to a point at the water’s surface, the reedy triangular frames reduce the number of support piles required while creating the sensation that the dock is balanced “just so”. The frames are cross-braced by the thin piers, deck, and roof. Viewed from farther inland, the slender columns almost disappear, and the boat dock appears as a series of floating planes—thus preserving views through the structure. At the upper level, the deck and roof planes frame a line of wooded cliffs across the water while catching breezes and providing shade.

River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Image 7 of 17
© Paul Finkel

The project’s stripped-down form meant that many decisions were in effect already made for the designers. Incorporating functional elements such as lighting, speakers, and handrails became a matter of finding the least intrusive solutions in order to preserve the integrity of the essential parts. Emphasis was placed on details like the angled handrails and diving gate, which lend an air of playfulness to a hot summer day.

River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects - Exterior Photography
© Paul Finkel

Project location

Address:Austin, United States

Miró Rivera Architects
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingResidential ArchitectureUnited States

Cite: "River Hills Cabin and W Dock / Miró Rivera Architects" 12 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017501/river-hills-cabin-and-w-dock-miro-rivera-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

