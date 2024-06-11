Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen

Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 2 of 48Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Exterior PhotographyDragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 4 of 48Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Exterior Photography

Tourism, Community
Rizhao, China
  • Partners In Charge: Aurelien Chen, Wu Yixia (Urban and rural planning and design institute of CSCEC)
  • Design Team: Aurelien Chen, Ma Jing, Wang Manyu
  • Client: Rizhao Fada Jituan
  • Technical Collaborators: Lifeng Architecture Studio
  • City: Rizhao
  • Country: China
Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 2 of 48
© Rizhao Fada Jituan

An architectural complex adapting to its natural surroundings - The entrance to Dragon Mountain's natural tourist site is marked by a view of the mountain within the axis of the site’s entrance alley. This alley splits into two separate lanes once entered the site: one lane climbs up towards the mountain and the other descends slightly towards two small ponds, situated on a lower level and surrounded by trees. Aiming to adapt the complex to this natural site, the main architectural stance was to fragment the 3000 m² surface into five architectural elements adapting to the topography and the natural context of the site. The five architectural elements are situated and organized around a small square.

Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Exterior Photography
© Aurelien Chen
Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 36 of 48
Site Plan
Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 14 of 48
© Aurelien Chen
Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 15 of 48
© Aurelien Chen

Aiming to adapt the complex to this natural site, the main architectural stance was to fragment the 3000 m² surface into five architectural elements adapting to the topography and the natural context of the site. The five architectural elements are situated and organized around a small square. The design of these buildings is pure and slender. They are low on the side facing the site entrance and they rise and grow in height towards their mountainside. On their lower side, with their mass, these buildings are connected to the Earth. On their higher side, with their geometry, they reach for the Sky, reminding us that, according to Chinese tradition, the human being is closely connected to the Sky and the Earth, and according to Taoism it is part of a Cosmic Triad with Heaven and Earth. There is a dialogue between the curved buildings and a tension between volumes and empty spaces. In these empty spaces, landscape perspectives are created to frame the mountain.

Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 4 of 48
© Aurelien Chen

Entrance Gate - In China, entrances to modern tourist sites usually follow a standard approaching sequence: a public square with a monumental sculpture at its centre followed by an entrance gate reminiscent of the traditional ones, a ticket counter and, lastly, an information and welcome centre. Here, the entrance gate to the site is incorporated into the architectural composition. It houses the ticket counter on one side and the security staff area on the other. Its mass is both architecture and sculpture. It is a visual landmark and attracts visitors in the distance.

Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 22 of 48
© Aurelien Chen
Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 39 of 48
Section
Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 19 of 48
© Aurelien Chen

The gate is composed of three rows of arched walls that, in a way common to urban public spaces, create and delimit the public square just outside the site. Walls are rooted in the ground and they reach for the sky in their centre, reminding of the mountain peaks and also the verticality of the Cosmic Triad Earth- Human Being – Heaven. There is no portal. Instead, a void, a void becoming a landscape frame on the mountain peaks far in the distance. The consecutive walls remind of the fortifications that once surrounded cities and traditional palaces and create a peculiar sequence of approach: in their intervals, the visitor discovers the entrances to each separate building.

Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Exterior Photography
© Aurelien Chen
Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Aurelien Chen

Materials - Stone cladding expresses the concept of mass connected to the Earth and allows a delicate integration of the gate with its natural surroundings and with local architecture. Raw concrete made from wood formwork reminds us of the irregularity of natural elements and can be easily built even by unskilled workers. A natural screen made of natural bamboo sticks creates a subtle layer between massive concrete/stone and transparent glass.

Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen - Image 10 of 48
© Aurelien Chen

Project location

Address:Rizhao, China

Aurelien Chen
Materials

SteelStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureTourismPublic ArchitectureCommunityChina

SteelStone
Cite: "Dragon Mountain Tourist Center / Aurelien Chen" 11 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017499/dragon-mountain-tourist-center-aurelien-chen> ISSN 0719-8884

