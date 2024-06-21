Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. In old neighborhoods, design begins with thinking about how a building should relate to its predecessors to create continuity in the neighborhood. We analyzed the approach to the old building, the role of the fence and garden, the exterior materials, and the shape of the roof, and metaphorized them to the new building. The first floor is the client's design office, the second and third floors are rental offices, and the fourth and fifth floors are the client's residence.

The furniture of the client's office and residence had a strong influence on the design from the planning stage by placing furniture that the client was using. The rental offices were planned to be separated according to function, which led to the staircase being located in the center of the building. The staircase and the corridor leading to it were planned to create a special spatial transition. The corridor and staircase were planned to be more organic and three-dimensional than a simple core, and the staircase to the fourth floor was externalized to separate the workspace from the residence.

The client's need for privacy led to the building's closed form, and dark split brick was used as the exterior material, connecting images of existing materials. The impression of the building responds to time, as the texture changes depending on the light and material properties, such as moisture retention.

In the house, light from the gable roof's high side windows penetrates three floors. The light makes the otherwise static interior spaces active. The rooftop terrace functions as a relaxation area where plants can be grown. It is hoped that the new building will create an image of the neighborhood and be remembered by many people.