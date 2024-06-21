Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects

Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeSeongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Exterior Photography, BrickSeongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Interior Photography, ChairSeongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamSeongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: a round architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  327
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Choi Jinbo
  • Lead Architects: Park Chang Hyun
Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Choi Jinbo

Text description provided by the architects. In old neighborhoods, design begins with thinking about how a building should relate to its predecessors to create continuity in the neighborhood. We analyzed the approach to the old building, the role of the fence and garden, the exterior materials, and the shape of the roof, and metaphorized them to the new building. The first floor is the client's design office, the second and third floors are rental offices, and the fourth and fifth floors are the client's residence.

Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Image 15 of 33
© Choi Jinbo
Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Image 21 of 33
Plan - 1st Floor
Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Choi Jinbo
Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Interior Photography, Chair
© Choi Jinbo

The furniture of the client's office and residence had a strong influence on the design from the planning stage by placing furniture that the client was using. The rental offices were planned to be separated according to function, which led to the staircase being located in the center of the building. The staircase and the corridor leading to it were planned to create a special spatial transition. The corridor and staircase were planned to be more organic and three-dimensional than a simple core, and the staircase to the fourth floor was externalized to separate the workspace from the residence.

Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Choi Jinbo
Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Image 31 of 33
Section 01
Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Interior Photography, Brick
© Choi Jinbo

The client's need for privacy led to the building's closed form, and dark split brick was used as the exterior material, connecting images of existing materials. The impression of the building responds to time, as the texture changes depending on the light and material properties, such as moisture retention.

Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Image 29 of 33
West Elevation
Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Choi Jinbo

In the house, light from the gable roof's high side windows penetrates three floors. The light makes the otherwise static interior spaces active. The rooftop terrace functions as a relaxation area where plants can be grown. It is hoped that the new building will create an image of the neighborhood and be remembered by many people.

Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Choi Jinbo

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Mapo-gu, South Korea

Cite: "Seongsan-dong Mix-use / a round architects" 21 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017472/seongsan-dong-mix-use-a-round-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

