Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný

Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný

Save

Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Exterior PhotographyHut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamHut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Shelving, Windows, BeamHut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Říčany, Czech Republic
  • Architects: Atelier Hajný
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  116
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architect : Martin Hajný
  • Design Team: Alex Yeloyeva
  • General Constructing: 3AE s.r.o.
  • City: Říčany
  • Country: Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Exterior Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The client's wish was to design a family home on the site of an original holiday hut, which he used to go to since childhood. It was clear that the hut had to go, but its appearance partly influenced the appearance of the new building. The new zoning plan in the entire area is set for the construction of family homes, so the huts here are gradually disappearing. We agreed with the client that due to the character of the area and the sentimental relationship to the original building, it would be appropriate to take into account the appearance and shape of the old hut.

Save this picture!
Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Save this picture!
Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Image 9 of 29
Save this picture!
Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Image 22 of 29

An elongated plot on the edge of Říčany near Prague with an area of 820 m2 is limited on one side by a noise barrier, adjacent to a railway corridor. The east side is limited by an access road, the other sides are defined by existing plots with typical holiday huts. While maintaining the distance from the railway and the neighbors, it was necessary to design a compact family home with three residential units and a total net floor area of around 180 m2. The functional layout divides the building into a northern service area and a southern residential area.

Save this picture!
Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Shelving, Windows, Beam
Save this picture!
Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Interior Photography, Closet

The ground floor contains two studio apartments with separate entrances, the entrance and technical part of the main apartment, and a larger living room with a kitchen. The upper floor contains bedrooms, a study, and a bathroom of the main apartment. Emphasis was placed on maximizing the simplicity of the main volume. The gable ends are clearly defined triangles and are highlighted by light wooden shading slats. The roof shape and its overhangs are based on the typical shapes of the original huts, at the same time they provide shading for the southern facade and protect the terrace from rain.

Save this picture!
Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam

A cantilevered balcony, an "outdoor room" is created by the master bedroom, behind the shading slats. The materials are unobtrusive and natural - charred wood on the exterior, visible CLT panels on the interior, and furniture corresponding to the dark facade. The house is in a low-energy standard with electric underfloor heating and air conditioning with recuperation.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Hajný
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCzech Republic
Cite: "Hut-Inspired House / Atelier Hajný" 09 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017465/hut-inspired-house-atelier-hajny> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags