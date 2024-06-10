Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stable
  4. Brazil
  5. Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura

Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura

Save

Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 2 of 27Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Brick, FacadeHaras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, ChairHaras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, BeamHaras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Stable, Animal Shelter
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: Per Cavalli Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cacá Bratke
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Madersilva
  • Lead Architects: Giulia Bitar Malfatti
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Cacá Bratke

Text description provided by the architects. Designed for a young couple of dressage professionals, VM Dressage Stables needed to meet not only the horses and personal demands of the owners but also their clients. With a lot of daily movement, one of the main requirements was that the place was practical and safe, both for the animals and for the riders and grooms.

Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Cacá Bratke

The choice of the “O” shaped layout made it possible to fit in the extensive program of needs, which comprises 30 stalls of 4m x 4m each, veterinary area, showers, saddle rooms, space for reception, dryers, changing rooms, storage space for feed and hay, in addition to two flats in a very functional way. The square that appears naturally with the choice of project design creates a welcoming atmosphere, with a fountain and landscaping that, together, soften the micro-climate while bringing nature into the building. The windows on the external sides, present in all stalls, allow the horses to enjoy not only the internal view but also the landscapes that the positioning of the pavilion at the highest point of the land provides.

Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Cacá Bratke
Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 10 of 27
© Cacá Bratke

In this way, daytime lighting is provided by the Sun, which permeates the building, without finding many barriers, even between the stalls, considering that all the walls have windows with bars and are very ventilated. To illuminate when it sets, the project sought to fulfill not only a technical role, through an individual pendant per bay but also a scenic character, through sconces punctuating the pillars and light points at floor level, present in the landscaping. With all the stalls facing the center, the grandeur of their wooden and iron enclosure is evident which, combined with the exposed bricks and the large gates with the stable logo, give the property a visual identity, repeated in all other buildings, from the main house to the training track.

Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Cacá Bratke
Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 27 of 27
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Image 9 of 27
© Cacá Bratke

Wide covered corridors offer sheltered and safe circulation, even on rainy days, interconnecting the existing services in the volume. Close to the main access, there is the veterinary area which, to serve all stabled animals, has a handling area, containment trunk as well and an aquatic treadmill. For this space, the choice of floor covering was rubber plates, the same material used in both the external showers and the animal preparation space. As they are spaces for greater permanence and manipulation, it is a way to avoid unnecessary impact on the horses' hoofs and make their handling safer.

Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Cacá Bratke

From the front balcony it is possible to glimpse the open slopes and one of the property's lakes. The covered arena is supported by a large attached gourmet area, equipped to host events such as auctions and small competitions.

Save this picture!
Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Cacá Bratke

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Porto Feliz, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Per Cavalli Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureStableHealthcare ArchitectureVeterinaryAnimal ShelterBrazil
Cite: "Haras VM Dressage Stables / Per Cavalli Arquitetura" [Haras VM / Per Cavalli Arquitetura] 10 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017456/haras-vm-dressage-stables-per-cavalli-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags