World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Uruguay
  Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio

Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio

Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Exterior Photography, WindowsPura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair, WindowsPura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamPura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsPura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
La Paloma, Uruguay
  • Architects: Heron Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Susie Elberse
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Becam, Divino, Maguinor
  • Lead Architects: Martín Hernández, Rafael Moron
  • Lead Team: Martín Hernández, Rafael Moron, Daniel Hernández
  • Technical Team: Javier Pino, Agustín Duarte
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Movilar
  • City: La Paloma
  • Country: Uruguay
Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Susie Elberse

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the captivating coast of La Paloma, Uruguay, are two innovative shelters that blend modern architectural concepts with the timeless charm of Nordic design.

Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Susie Elberse
Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Image 14 of 19
Ground Floor Plan

These shelters, born from a vision of harmonizing nature with contemporary living, offer a sanctuary for visitors seeking respite amidst the serene coastal landscape. The key principle driving this project was modular construction, allowing for efficient assembly and versatility in design. Each shelter is composed of carefully crafted prefabricated modules, seamlessly integrated to adapt to the dynamic needs of the environment and minimize environmental impact.

Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Susie Elberse

Inspired by the clean lines and minimalist aesthetics of Nordic architecture, the shelters boast a striking yet discreet design. On the outside, they are clad in black sheet metal that contrasts with the natural surroundings, while inside, everything is lined with warm wood, creating a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. Inside, the shelters radiate warmth and tranquility, with interiors meticulously designed to foster a sense of comfort and relaxation. Wide windows frame panoramic views of the forest. Thoughtfully selected furniture and finishes further enhance the ambiance, creating a welcoming retreat where visitors can disconnect and connect with nature.

Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Susie Elberse
Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Image 18 of 19
Section
Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair, Windows
© Susie Elberse

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these beach shelters are designed for sustainability and resilience. Built to withstand the rigors of coastal life, they incorporate eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems, ensuring minimal environmental impact while maximizing comfort and safety for occupants. These shelters are an example of how architecture can integrate with the natural environment to provide a comforting place. Whether enjoying solitude or company, they offer a cozy space where one can connect with nature and relax.

Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Susie Elberse

About this office
Heron Estudio
Office

Top #Tags