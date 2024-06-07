Pura Vida Shelter / Heron Estudio

+ 14

Houses • La Paloma, Uruguay Architects: Heron Estudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Susie Elberse

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Becam , Divino , Maguinor

Lead Architects: Martín Hernández, Rafael Moron

Lead Team: Martín Hernández, Rafael Moron, Daniel Hernández

Technical Team: Javier Pino, Agustín Duarte

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Movilar

City: La Paloma

Country: Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. Located along the captivating coast of La Paloma, Uruguay, are two innovative shelters that blend modern architectural concepts with the timeless charm of Nordic design.

These shelters, born from a vision of harmonizing nature with contemporary living, offer a sanctuary for visitors seeking respite amidst the serene coastal landscape. The key principle driving this project was modular construction, allowing for efficient assembly and versatility in design. Each shelter is composed of carefully crafted prefabricated modules, seamlessly integrated to adapt to the dynamic needs of the environment and minimize environmental impact.

Inspired by the clean lines and minimalist aesthetics of Nordic architecture, the shelters boast a striking yet discreet design. On the outside, they are clad in black sheet metal that contrasts with the natural surroundings, while inside, everything is lined with warm wood, creating a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. Inside, the shelters radiate warmth and tranquility, with interiors meticulously designed to foster a sense of comfort and relaxation. Wide windows frame panoramic views of the forest. Thoughtfully selected furniture and finishes further enhance the ambiance, creating a welcoming retreat where visitors can disconnect and connect with nature.

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these beach shelters are designed for sustainability and resilience. Built to withstand the rigors of coastal life, they incorporate eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems, ensuring minimal environmental impact while maximizing comfort and safety for occupants. These shelters are an example of how architecture can integrate with the natural environment to provide a comforting place. Whether enjoying solitude or company, they offer a cozy space where one can connect with nature and relax.