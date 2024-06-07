Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes

Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Exterior Photography, Windows
Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Interior Photography
Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Interior Photography, Beam

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Extension
United Kingdom
Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Chris Wharton
© Chris Wharton

Text description provided by the architects. Beck Barn is located on the periphery of the village of Linton-in-Craven, a Conservation Area within the Yorkshire Dales National Park, immediately adjacent to Grade II* listed Fountaine’s Hospital. The original barn is a typical example of vernacular construction associated with traditional farming practices commonly found throughout the National Park. These field barn structures make a major contribution to the wider landscape character and scenic beauty of the area. However, many of these structures are no longer suitable for modern agricultural practices, leaving them without purpose.

Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Chris Wharton
© Chris Wharton
Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Chris Wharton
© Chris Wharton

The barn underwent a sympathetic restoration, converting it for use as a contemporary family home. Externally, the stonework was cleaned and the badly weathered lime pointing was replaced using traditional techniques. Reclaimed, weathered stone headers and sills have been used to form new modest window surrounds.

Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Interior Photography
© Chris Wharton
© Chris Wharton

Part of our brief was to explore ways to extend the property to take advantage of the uninterrupted views towards Cracoe and Thorpe Fells, which lay across rolling countryside to the south. We collaborated closely with the local authority to develop a proposal that is contemporary in nature, providing contrast to the host dwelling whilst protecting and enhancing its setting. The resulting design draws influence from local traditional lightweight agricultural structures.

Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes - Interior Photography, Beam
© Chris Wharton
© Chris Wharton

The extension is clad entirely in Siberian Larch, specifically chosen to blend harmoniously with the coursed rubble walls of the original barn. The timber cladding was coated with SiOO:X. In the months following application, all boards will turn the same tone regardless of their color and exposure to the elements, resulting in a desirable, uniform warm silver-grey appearance. A large format X-brace larch sliding shutter - a subtle nod to the traditional barn door - provides shading and security. All windows are deeply recessed between a series of vertical larch fins for privacy and to emulate the revealed depths of the original barn.

Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes
© Chris Wharton
© Chris Wharton

Project location

Address: Yorkshire Dales National Park, United Kingdom

Benjamin Wilkes
Wood

Projects: Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Refurbishment, Extension, United Kingdom

Cite: "Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes" 07 Jun 2024. ArchDaily.

