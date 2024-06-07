Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Beck Barn is located on the periphery of the village of Linton-in-Craven, a Conservation Area within the Yorkshire Dales National Park, immediately adjacent to Grade II* listed Fountaine’s Hospital. The original barn is a typical example of vernacular construction associated with traditional farming practices commonly found throughout the National Park. These field barn structures make a major contribution to the wider landscape character and scenic beauty of the area. However, many of these structures are no longer suitable for modern agricultural practices, leaving them without purpose.

The barn underwent a sympathetic restoration, converting it for use as a contemporary family home. Externally, the stonework was cleaned and the badly weathered lime pointing was replaced using traditional techniques. Reclaimed, weathered stone headers and sills have been used to form new modest window surrounds.

Part of our brief was to explore ways to extend the property to take advantage of the uninterrupted views towards Cracoe and Thorpe Fells, which lay across rolling countryside to the south. We collaborated closely with the local authority to develop a proposal that is contemporary in nature, providing contrast to the host dwelling whilst protecting and enhancing its setting. The resulting design draws influence from local traditional lightweight agricultural structures.

The extension is clad entirely in Siberian Larch, specifically chosen to blend harmoniously with the coursed rubble walls of the original barn. The timber cladding was coated with SiOO:X. In the months following application, all boards will turn the same tone regardless of their color and exposure to the elements, resulting in a desirable, uniform warm silver-grey appearance. A large format X-brace larch sliding shutter - a subtle nod to the traditional barn door - provides shading and security. All windows are deeply recessed between a series of vertical larch fins for privacy and to emulate the revealed depths of the original barn.