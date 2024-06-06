Flying Tops Arenas / People's Architecture Office

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Sports Architecture
China
  • Principals: He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng
  • Design Team: Li Qiuwan, Wang Chengchen，Qiji
  • Graphic Design: Yuan Yingzi
  • Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Flying Tops Arenas draw inspiration from the vibrant sport they host, resembling dynamic structures that evoke planes in varied states of motion, hovering above the rolling terrain of rural Yunnan. These arenas serve as the stage for Competitive Top-Spinning, an ancient Chinese sport that holds deep roots within the indigenous communities of the Yunnan area, dating back over 4,000 years.

Each arena responds to the landscape of the different sites. The Baima Village arena was placed at the lowest point of the village so that it would be visible to each household. Any villager would be aware of any top-spinning activity or event and decide to join in. The roof planes of the building duplicate in a descending movement towards the coffee fields below to create a visual link between the arena and the surrounding landscape.

From the interior, the roof planes repeat upwards in the direction of top-spinning throws, amplifying the sounds of players and spectators resonating across the valley. The Qinkai Village arena is nestled along a sloping terrain by a main road and invites villagers to gather, socialize, and exercise. The larger one of the two arena roof planes slopes downward in the same direction as the landscape. The smaller plane, covering the spectator area, lifts upwards in the opposite direction to unveil a framed view of the breathtaking mountainous backdrop, integrating nature into the sporting experience.

Beyond mere sport, these arenas serve as catalysts for community interaction. Daily top-spinning activities have curbed excessive drinking, promoting healthier recreation. Additionally, they've opened avenues for residents to train for regional and provincial events, fostering exchanges that transcend village boundaries.

Because of the remote location, all construction materials were sourced from a shop at the base of the mountain. Employing common steel truss structures found in the area and leveraging the skills of local villagers, these arenas stand approximately 26m long, 18m wide, and 6m tall. The Flying Tops Arenas stand as symbols of cultural heritage, community cohesion, and resourceful construction, offering a space for both tradition and healthy engagement within the heart of rural Yunnan. The project was designed and built by People’s Architecture Office with the support of the Leping Foundation.

Address:Baima Village and Qingkai Village, Yunnan, China

Top #Tags