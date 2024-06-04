Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects

Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects

Save

Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeAutomatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeAutomatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeAutomatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Image 5 of 51Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - More Images+ 46

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Architecture, Public Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Pardubice I, Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Petr Polák

Text description provided by the architects. The Automatic Mills, a national cultural monument, is one of the first buildings designed by the architect Josef Gočár. Standing on the banks of the Chrudimka River in the center of Pardubice, the monumental mill building was created in 1909 for the Winternitz brothers. In 1924, the complex was extended to include a grain silo, the conversion of which we designed. The automatic mills operated continuously for more than 100 years until 2013. Since 2016, the mill brownfield has been transforming a cultural and social urban district, thanks to the initiative of the Automatic Mills Foundation.

Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Petr Polák

This site is composed of several buildings and institutions (the regional Gočár Gallery, the city's “Gampa” Gallery, the “Sphere” central workshops for schools, the Infocentre and the Silo), linked by a brick carpet and equally by the unique tension existing between them. Each of the architects has grasped their building in a different way. All the buildings reinforce each other and thus form a living part of the city. The exceptional architects Zdeněk Balík, Jan Šépka, Petr Všetečka and investor Lukáš Smetana have contributed to the whole.

Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Image 6 of 51
© Petr Polák
Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Petr Polák

The main purpose of the Silo conversion is its social use, which one century after its construction has replaced the previous industrial function. The multi-purpose upper hall hosts theatres, lectures, concerts and social events. The roof terrace with bar offers a new view of the city. Exhibitions will be held in the newly accessible grain bins, and the silo ground floor now forms a covered public space. A basement with public toilets provides facilities for the entire new square. 

Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Image 20 of 51
© Petr Polák
Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Image 37 of 51
Plan - Basement / Ground floor

A true building machine, it originally contained three basic parts: the milling technology (Prokop and Sons), the skeleton framework (the work of the builder Pollert) and the outer shell (architect Josef Gočár). Thanks to Josef Gočár, who was to become unquestionably the greatest Czech architect of the 20th century, the mills were from the outset never perceived as purely an industrial building. Instead, they create the mystery of a machine hidden in a fortress. Even the grain silo, added to the mill in 1924, is itself not graspable.

Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Petr Polák

Considerations about the main entrance led to the decision to uncover the secret: activating the ground floor on both sides and creating a freely accessible public space under the bins. The idea of opening the building to the square went hand in hand with the overall opening of the site to the city after more than a century. Opening the gates, opening the parterre. We also introduced a new openness to the brick plinth by reintroducing a large opening that had been mysteriously closed. The exposed grain bins give the indoor space its atmosphere. A connection is made at the parterre level via the side between the mills and the silo, at the location of the original doors. On the other side, by contrast, the base is broken through by a significantly wide new opening.

Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Image 48 of 51
Scheme

Today, as in the past, a single communication core connects the whole building. The main change is the hall inserted into the former machine room on the 5th floor, granting the space a privileged position above the entire area. Together with the hall, the roof of the building has been made wheelchair accessible. 

Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Image 21 of 51
© Petr Polák

The silo and its technology are characterized by verticality and a sense of vertical movement. The glass-concrete floor panels in the ground level and the hall create a path for light through all floors to the basement. Excavated between massive columns, this basement serves for facilities. Almost an underworld of their own, the underground spaces could have been the result of the columns being found deeper than our explorations had anticipated. Another newly accessible space is the inside areas of the grain bins on the second-floor level: here, the very essence of the silo becomes visible.

Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Petr Polák

The interior modifications are restrained. Colors and brickworks are confined to the facades, the interior is muted, the range of materials is standard, and adheres to the principle of additions not standing in contrast to the old. All original surfaces are retained, including the patinas, or various drill holes and scars left by the demolished partition walls. Simply put, the aim is to develop the building in its rationality and monumentality.

Save this picture!
Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront
© Petr Polák

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Automatické mlýny 1963, 530 03 Pardubice, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Prokš Přikryl architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCzech Republic

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseCzech Republic
Cite: "Automatic Mills Grain Silo Conversion / Prokš Přikryl architects " 04 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017279/automatic-mills-grain-silo-conversion-proks-prikryl-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags