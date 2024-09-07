Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture
İzmir, Turkey
Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cemal Emden

Text description provided by the architects. Located in İzmir Alaçatı, the project is the redesign of a touristic facility structure, the reinforced concrete structure of which had already been built, with a residential function.

Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Cemal Emden
Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Image 17 of 18
Site Plan and Elevation
Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Cemal Emden

There are four blocks in total on the 25X120 m plot, the shorter side of which overlooks the sea view in the east.  Two of these blocks feature three-storey buildings and the other two consist of detached, independent blocks. Set on the sloping land, the blocks are connected by two open staircases and an open corridor system between them.

Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Cemal Emden

In the transition to residential function, fourteen residential units were placed in four blocks set on different elevations. To provide access to fresh air and outdoor space, steel balconies have been added to the units that do not have gardens or terraces. Mezzanine floors have been added to the top floors of the three-story blocks, allowing the use of attic space. Circulation between the residential units located in four separate blocks is facilitated by annexes added to the existing open circulation system and the open spaces created between the blocks. An outdoor pool and common area have been added to the eastern part of the plot, which overlooks the Alaçatı Bay.

Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Image 16 of 18
© Cemal Emden
Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Image 18 of 18
Elevation 1
Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Cemal Emden

The use of pastel colors seen in the overall project has been continued in the balcony units, roofs, and deep window frames. On the garden walls and ground floors of the building, natural stones of different textures were opted for, and local vegetation such as olive trees, Gulmohar trees, and lavender were planted.

Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar - Exterior Photography, Windows, Waterfront, Facade
© Cemal Emden

Project location

Address:İzmir, Turkey

Erginoglu & Çalışlar
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureTurkey

Cite: "Alaçatı Port 14 Residences / Erginoglu & Çalışlar" 07 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017276/alacati-port-14-residences-erginoglu-and-calislar> ISSN 0719-8884

