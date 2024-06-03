Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos

+ 24

Design Team: Matías Roman Basualto, Yasna Basualto Murúa

Interior Design: Florencia Roman Basualto

City: Zapallar

Country: Chile

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Known as "The Boomerang House" this architectural masterpiece seamlessly integrates into the coastal landscape, positioned in a privileged location from which it offers a unique experience that merges natural beauty with sculptural and functional design. A suspended bridge on a concrete wall invites us to enter the house, immediately captivating us with its innovative design centered around a transparent central void. This space serves not only as an efficient circulation axis but also as a pause point to frame the impressive view of the sea horizon from the main entrance.

The project presents a clear and defined program: One wing houses bedrooms for children and guests, another wing accommodates the common areas including the living room, dining room, and kitchen, and on another level, a more intimate space features the master bedroom plus a sitting area, offering spacious distribution and fluid circulation, ensuring a comfortable and high-standard living experience. It is strategically designed to maximize sea views while also providing a peaceful refuge for relaxation during vacations. The materiality of the house is equally remarkable. Special steel beams were fabricated to achieve the necessary curves for the project, along with reinforced concrete slabs, creating the sensation of a Boomerang floating towards the sea only to return to its origin and settle to appreciate the sunset. This choice of materials not only ensures the necessary structural solidity but also contributes to the harmonious fusion between the residence and its coastal environment. The organic and curvilinear forms of the design complement perfectly with the robustness of concrete, creating a unique aesthetic that highlights the gentleness of the waves caressing the coast.

On the roof level, we encounter another treasure of this house: a spectacular terrace that aligns with the horizon. From this vantage point, residents can enjoy and contemplate the views, whether during sunset or to observe the stars at night. "The Boomerang House" is much more than a simple beach residence; it is a bold and elegant design project that offers a unique living experience.