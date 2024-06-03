Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos

Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos

Save

Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 2 of 29Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 3 of 29Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 4 of 29Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 5 of 29Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Zapallar, Chile
  • Architects: Román y Basualto Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matías Román Basualto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hbt, MK, Stone Center
  • Lead Architects: Jorge Román Álvarez
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 8 of 29
© Matías Román Basualto

Text description provided by the architects. Known as "The Boomerang House" this architectural masterpiece seamlessly integrates into the coastal landscape, positioned in a privileged location from which it offers a unique experience that merges natural beauty with sculptural and functional design. A suspended bridge on a concrete wall invites us to enter the house, immediately captivating us with its innovative design centered around a transparent central void. This space serves not only as an efficient circulation axis but also as a pause point to frame the impressive view of the sea horizon from the main entrance.

Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 2 of 29
© Matías Román Basualto
Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 27 of 29
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 6 of 29
© Matías Román Basualto

The project presents a clear and defined program: One wing houses bedrooms for children and guests, another wing accommodates the common areas including the living room, dining room, and kitchen, and on another level, a more intimate space features the master bedroom plus a sitting area, offering spacious distribution and fluid circulation, ensuring a comfortable and high-standard living experience. It is strategically designed to maximize sea views while also providing a peaceful refuge for relaxation during vacations. The materiality of the house is equally remarkable. Special steel beams were fabricated to achieve the necessary curves for the project, along with reinforced concrete slabs, creating the sensation of a Boomerang floating towards the sea only to return to its origin and settle to appreciate the sunset. This choice of materials not only ensures the necessary structural solidity but also contributes to the harmonious fusion between the residence and its coastal environment. The organic and curvilinear forms of the design complement perfectly with the robustness of concrete, creating a unique aesthetic that highlights the gentleness of the waves caressing the coast.

Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 13 of 29
© Matías Román Basualto
Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 22 of 29
Elevation - North
Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 14 of 29
© Matías Román Basualto
Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Matías Román Basualto

On the roof level, we encounter another treasure of this house: a spectacular terrace that aligns with the horizon. From this vantage point, residents can enjoy and contemplate the views, whether during sunset or to observe the stars at night. "The Boomerang House" is much more than a simple beach residence; it is a bold and elegant design project that offers a unique living experience.

Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 16 of 29
© Matías Román Basualto
Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 5 of 29
© Matías Román Basualto
Save this picture!
Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos - Image 4 of 29
© Matías Román Basualto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Román y Basualto Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos" [Casa O Cantagua / Román y Basualto Arquitectos] 03 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017219/casa-o-cantagua-roman-y-basualto-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags